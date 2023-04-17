After finishing her high school basketball career as one of the state’s most prolific scorers, Taylor McCabe had to do two difficult things this past season at Iowa.

Watch and learn.

The 5-foot-9 freshman guard saw limited duty, playing in 18 of the Hawkeyes’ 38 games. She averaged 3.4 points, a far cry from the eye-popping numbers she put up at Fremont.

McCabe finished her four-year varsity career with 2,313 points, third on the state’s all-time list. Only Darcy Stracke of Chambers (2,752) and KC Cowgill of Grand Island Central Catholic (2,427) scored more.

She capped her final varsity season by leading Fremont to its first Class A championship. McCabe was named The World-Herald’s high school girls athlete of the year for the 2021-22 season.

Transition to the college game isn’t easy, especially when playing for a premier program that reached the NCAA final. McCabe said she has no regrets about her first season with the Hawkeyes.

“It was fantastic,” she said. “We achieved pretty much all of our goals, including a trip to the Final Four.”

With All-American Caitlin Clark leading the way, Iowa completed its magical season. The Hawkeyes defeated top-ranked South Carolina 77-73 in the semifinals before falling to LSU 102-85 in the title game.

In the NCAA tournament, McCabe played 10 minutes in a first-round win over Southeastern Louisiana. She did not see any action in Iowa’s final five tourney games.

“It’s definitely hard when you’re waiting your turn,” she said. “I had a lot of learning moments and I know that will help me in the future.”

Iowa assistant Abby Stamp, McCabe’s position coach, said it can be a mental challenge for freshmen to patiently wait for their chance.

“We know it’s incredibly hard because it’s such a transition in so many ways,” Stamp said. “And everybody who saw Taylor play in high school knows what she can do.”

Stamp added that McCabe played an important part in the Hawkeyes’ success in large part because of her contributions at practice.

“She’s an incredible worker,” the coach said. “There’s no doubt she was an integral part of what we achieved.”

McCabe’s strength on the court always has been her 3-point shooting. She finished her career as the most prolific Nebraska player — boys or girls — from behind the arc, sinking a state record 389 treys.

Stamp said there’s always room for improvement, and one of McCabe’s offseason tasks will be to hit the weight room and get stronger to make her game more diverse.

“By developing strength she’ll become more than a 3-point shooter,” the coach said. “She’ll also become a better player at the defensive end.”

McCabe said she is ready to put in the work to add muscle.

“My goal for next year is to get stronger and bigger,” she said. “I know that can take me to the next level.”

McCabe said she felt fortunate to play on a team that includes Clark, who averaged almost 28 points per game.

“Caitlin is one of my closest friends,” she said. “She’s been a big supporter of mine, and that’s been a big confidence builder.”

Clark also had additional advice for the freshman.

“She tells me to stay locked in,” McCabe said. “And that my time will come.”

Though she didn’t get into the game, McCabe said she’ll always remember the NCAA tourney semifinal victory over South Carolina.

“I knew some of their players from back when I played AAU basketball,” she said. “There was so much at stake that game and it was awesome to get the win.”

That led to the championship contest against LSU and the bright lights of the title game.

“The press coverage we were getting was surreal,” she said. “It was just great for our sport.”

It was the most viewed women’s college basketball game ever, drawing almost 10 million viewers across all ESPN and ABC platforms.

With Clark coming back, the Hawkeyes are poised for another big season. McCabe said interest is running high.

“They’ve already stopped season-ticket sales,” she said. “This year was so awesome, and everybody is excited about next year.”

McCabe, who is majoring in civil engineering, said she’ll keep putting in the effort to prepare for the day when she can make a bigger contribution with the Hawkeyes.

“That’s my goal,” she said. “And I’m going to work hard to make it happen.”