Fresh off big seasons, Creighton and Nebraska show up in way-too-early rankings 2022-23

The Creighton and Nebraska women’s basketball teams not only had strong 2021-22 seasons — they’re projected, in the earliest rankings available, to do well next season, too.

Both CU and NU showed up in ESPN’s 2022-2023 early preseason rankings. The Bluejays — who finished 23rd in the coaches poll after a historic run to the Elite Eight — are picked 24th in the way-too-early rankings. The Huskers are picked 20th.

The teams return the bulk of their top scorers from last season. The Jays lose point guard Tatum Rembao and starting guard Payton Brotzki but get back Morgan Maly, Lauren Jensen, Emma Ronsiek and Carly Bachelor, among others. Nebraska expects to return all five of its starters now that Sam Haiby has opted for a fifth season.

Creighton became the first-ever No. 10 seed to make the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA tournament. Nebraska was a No. 8 seed in the tournament but lost to Gonzaga in the first round. The Huskers received eight votes in the final coaches poll.

Five Big Ten teams — No. 7 Michigan, No. 9 Maryland, No. 10 Indiana, No. 13 Ohio State and No. 14 Iowa — finished ranked in the poll; NU had a 3-6 record against those teams. Besides Creighton, one other Big East team — No. 2 Connecticut — finished ranked in the poll; CU had a 0-2 record against the Huskies and 2-3 overall against the Top 25, with wins over Iowa and No. 8 Iowa State and a loss to South Dakota.

