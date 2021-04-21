From Husker assistant to Kentucky's coach, Craig Skinner is ready to lead Wildcats in Final Four

Nebraska holds a special place in Craig Skinner’s life.
It is where he won a national title as a Nebraska assistant coach in 2000.
It’s also where he met his wife, Megan Bechtold, who was a Husker soccer coach from 1995-2004, and where they started their family.
Now, it is also the site of his first national semifinal appearance as a head coach.
In part because of his time at Nebraska and working with coach John Cook, Skinner will lead second-seeded Kentucky against No. 6 Washington for its Final Four matchup Thursday at 6 p.m. at CHI Health Center Omaha. No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 4 Texas will meet in the other semifinal.
Skinner said he wouldn’t be the UK head coach without his eight years working with Cook as an assistant at Wisconsin (1994-98) and Nebraska (2000-04).
“He certainly gave me a good head start and roadmap to how to build a program,” Skinner said on Tuesday. “Winning isn't easy... It's hard work and it's fun. It's rewarding. John certainly exemplifies what it takes to be successful and sustain it.”
Following the 2004 season, Skinner had several head coaching opportunities but chose Kentucky because of the comfort level with the campus, UK being a flagship university, the proximity to the talent hotbeds in the Midwest and soccer opportunities for his wife.
In the five years prior to his arrival, Kentucky didn’t post a winning season and hadn’t made the NCAA tournament since 1993. Skinner posted a 17-13 record in his first year, won SEC coach of the year and qualified for the postseason. He hasn’t missed the NCAA tournament in the 15 years since.
“We took this (job) and haven’t looked back,” he said. “It's been a heck of a ride and we love every minute being in Lexington.”
It’s been a slow build for postseason success for Skinner. The Wildcats reached their first of seven regionals in 2009. Before this year, the only other time UK reached a regional final was in 2017, when it lost to Nebraska in four sets.
This year’s edition of the Wildcats rode an explosive offense to the final weekend of the season. UK leads the nation in hitting percentage at .362, while it is first in kills per set and second in assists per set. Leading the way are a trio of All-Americans: setter Madison Lilley and outside hitters Alli Stumler and Avery Skinner, who is not related to the coach.
Stumler said she’s honored to play for Skinner. She said he is an advocate for the sport in Lexington, recruits players who give back to future generations and has grown the summer camps from 16 people to hundreds.
“I'm so pumped that we can do this for him,” Stumler said. “He puts in a lot of time. He has a family — three kids, a wife at home — and he sacrifices a lot to be with us. It's awesome to play for a coach like him.”
Kentucky has navigated a long season nearly perfect, dropping just seven sets in 23 matches, which started in October. The only loss came on March 19 in a five-set match against Florida. The Wildcats responded by sweeping the No. 8 Gators the following day.
During the tournament, the Wildcats are the only team not to drop a set. They’ve also navigated a late schedule during the regional round. Their sweep of No. 15 Western Kentucky ended just after midnight on Monday and then they finished off No. 7 Purdue at 10:40 p.m. that night.
In addition to his coaching time at Nebraska, Skinner also played in the final four as a freshman on the Ball State men’s volleyball team in 1990. He said he was excited for his players to experience that for themselves.
“I'm not going to tell our players not to be excited, enjoy this deal and try and suppress enthusiasm. That's not what it's about,” he said. “We worked really hard to get the opportunity to play in a Final Four. So we're going to enjoy each moment we have together and the days ahead.”