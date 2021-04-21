From Husker assistant to Kentucky's coach, Craig Skinner is ready to lead Wildcats in Final Four

In the five years prior to his arrival, Kentucky didn’t post a winning season and hadn’t made the NCAA tournament since 1993. Skinner posted a 17-13 record in his first year, won SEC coach of the year and qualified for the postseason. He hasn’t missed the NCAA tournament in the 15 years since.

“We took this (job) and haven’t looked back,” he said. “It's been a heck of a ride and we love every minute being in Lexington.”

It’s been a slow build for postseason success for Skinner. The Wildcats reached their first of seven regionals in 2009. Before this year, the only other time UK reached a regional final was in 2017, when it lost to Nebraska in four sets.

This year’s edition of the Wildcats rode an explosive offense to the final weekend of the season. UK leads the nation in hitting percentage at .362, while it is first in kills per set and second in assists per set. Leading the way are a trio of All-Americans: setter Madison Lilley and outside hitters Alli Stumler and Avery Skinner, who is not related to the coach.

Stumler said she’s honored to play for Skinner. She said he is an advocate for the sport in Lexington, recruits players who give back to future generations and has grown the summer camps from 16 people to hundreds.