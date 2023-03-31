They saw Aguek Arop as a warrior and a leader while coaching him at Omaha South.

He’s still all that, Bruce Chubick Sr. and Bruce Chubick Jr. said, for San Diego State.

The Aztecs are in the Final Four and Arop, a 6-foot-7 fifth-year player, is the first Nebraska high school graduate this close to an NCAA men’s basketball championship since 1994.

“He's always been a fierce competitor," Bruce Sr. said. “You could see that when he was in seventh grade he just had that little extra thing that you see. I couldn’t watch the Creighton game, but I know how many times did he dive on the floor?

The answer was several in the 57-56 Aztecs win.

Playing hard never was an issue with Arop, Bruce Jr. said.

“He gives it like every ounce that he's got," he said. “From the minute I met him one thing we never had to ask him to do was play hard. There were some technique, and things like that, that I'm sure we corrected along the way but it was never you're not playing hard enough.”

OK, there was one time during freshman year.

“I said, ‘You didn't look like you had your normal energy tonight.’ And he said, Coach, lunch at school was terrible. I basically haven't eaten since eight o'clock this morning because I took two bites of that and that was it.’” Bruce Jr. said.

“’Dude, let me know, I'll go buy a Subway or something. We can’t have you going out on an empty stomach?’

“About a week later, he's like, ‘Coach, lunch sucked again. Can you give me a sandwich?’ so I did and I go, ‘That's going to cost you 10 rebounds. And I'll be damned. I think he went out and got like 14 and 10 that night. As a freshman.”

Bruce Sr. remembers a senior-year moment. The Packers were playing at Omaha North, trailing by two with 6 seconds left and the ball under their basket. The play was to be setting a backpick for Arop, let him dribble down and end up with the shot.

“It was Jay Saunders’ freshman year and he started at point guard. Aguek got the ball, dribbled down hard, all the way down the court and Jay was open in the corner. Instead of him taking it to the rim and trying to tie it up, he hit Jay and Jay made the three," Bruce Sr. said.

“I don't think there's a lot of guys that would have done that at that time, thrown it to a freshman especially, but you know, that's just Aguek. That's just how he plays.”

Arop was a two-time All-Nebraska player for the Packers, who were 28-1 and state champions his junior season and a state semifinalist the following year.

Arop had been the youngest player to be offered by Nebraska, Tim Miles liking what he saw during the summer before Arop’s sophomore year and before the player suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener.

Two summers later — and after averaging 16 points with a state title — because Miles wanted him to attend a prep school first, Arop reopened his recruitment.

A prep school WAS his next stop.

Arop went from South in 2016-17 to San Diego State in 2018-19 by way of The Skill Factory near Atlanta. Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher signed him after he averaged team highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds — and he dished out four assists a game — in the 2017-2018 season.

As a bench player, he’s averaged 3.7 points over his 134 games, boosted by this season’s 4.5 rate.

Against Creighton, his six points included back-to-back baskets for a 54-50 Aztec lead with 3 minutes left. He took the fateful inbounds pass, looking to drive for a moment before handing off to Darrion Trammell for the drive, the foul, the free throw and a Final Four berth at the Bluejays’ expense.

He was honorable mention on the All-Western Athletic Conference team. From a press release: “Arop was the team's top field goal percentage shooter in Mountain West games (.605), No. 2 in blocks (13), and shot 80.0 percent from the line. What doesn't show up for Arop in any box score or stat sheet is all the little things he does that help the Aztecs win games, diving on the floor for loose balls, keeping plays alive on the glass, and being one of the team's most physical defenders.”

And he almost didn’t come back for his final season. The toll from the knee injury, a hip injury a month into his time at SDSU and a shoulder injury. Vertigo, once so bad he couldn’t play in an NCAA tournament game two years ago.

The strain of the process for the native of South Sudan, whose family fled to Egypt before coming to the U.S. when he was 4, to gain citizenship.

This past summer, Arop was home and met Bruce Chubick Sr. and a mutual friend, Ron Baldwin for dinner. Arop was set on not playing but staying to finish a master’s degree in homeland security.

“I said, ‘Well, Aguek, just kind of rest on it because you’re such a competitor, a warrior, that you may change your mind," said the elder Chubick, who’s now an assistant and Bruce Jr. the head coach at Omaha Central.

“Thankfully he did.”

Arop’s hip is deteriorating. This weekend is it for his competitive career. It took coaxing, and allowances, by Dutcher for him to play this season. Dutcher didn’t have to give him a scholarship for this season.

But in so many words, the coach told him you don’t have to practice but the team needs you on the court in games.

“I came back for closure and to close it out right," Arop said during a press conference last week. “Most coaches aren't willing to do what they did, what Brian Dutcher did for me with my injuries and letting me, pretty much giving me all the space that I want and if I choose to sit out and not play again. He's perfectly fine with that.”

His journey for citizenship ended last July successfully. His journey for an NCAA title continues Saturday against Florida Atlantic, playing for a berth in Monday’s title game in Houston.

Only Don Waite of Scottsbluff, with Wyoming in 1943, is believed to be a Nebraska high school graduate on an NCAA champion in men’s basketball. Jason Richey from Omaha Burke, a walk-on with Arizona in 1994, is the last on a Final Four roster.

Ron Kellogg from Omaha Northwest and Cedric Hunter from Omaha South (Jerry Johnson from Omaha Benson also was on the roster) with Kansas in 1986 were the last from the state to play in a Final Four.

History changes Saturday when Arop enters the 5:09 p.m. game.

“Considering all he's been through, and I know this story has gained a lot of notice now," Bruce Chubick Jr. said., “but all the hurdles he's had to get through to be to where he is, I think it's just kind of an unbelievable, almost like a fairy tale.

“To have somebody have that many things go against them. And, No. 1, to keep on chugging through it. And, No. 2, to find themselves in the situation that he's in where he is on the biggest stage in the sport, it's pretty amazing.

“I don't think most good writers can even write a story that unbelievable.”

