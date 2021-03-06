Garrett Gilbert homers twice in Creighton baseball's win over UNO

Creighton used two big innings to secure a second-consecutive win over cross-city rival UNO Saturday, pulling away late for a 15-2 rout.

The Jays scored five runs in the sixth and eight more in the eighth. Of their 13 hits, three cleared the fence at brand-new Tal Anderson Field and four went in the books as doubles.

Junior catcher Garrett Gilbert hit two home runs — both in the eighth inning. Sophomore outfielder Jared Wegner also left the yard with his first long-ball of the season in the ninth.

It was just one day earlier that CU’s bats carried the Jays to a 10-3 win. That marked the home opener for the Mavs (3-5), who were debuting the baseball portion of their new $23.5 million complex.

UNO got out to a 2-0 lead Friday, then went cold. It scored the first run Saturday, too, on freshman shortstop Mike Boeve’s solo home run. Junior starter Spencer Koelewyn didn’t allow a run through his first five innings of work.

But the Jays (4-2) eventually broke through.

They tied the game on a bases-loaded hit by pitch in the sixth. Then took the lead when the next batter walked. Then another hit by pitch. Junior outfielder David Webel drove in two more runs with a double to make it 5-1.