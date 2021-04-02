Gonzaga star Drew Timme's Nebraska connection can be traced to Talmage

Susan Meyer admits she’s not a big basketball fan. Or football fan.

That’s until the NCAA basketball tournament, and she can watch top-ranked Gonzaga on television.

Meyer is the great aunt of Drew Timme, one of the Bulldogs' stars. Timme's family on his father's side is from Talmage, Nebraska, a small town southwest of Nebraska City.

“We’re all following it,’’ Meyer said of Timme’s extended family, who are all getting a kick out watching Gonzaga's precision brand of basketball and their young relative's role in it. “Mostly I just don’t say anything about him. A lot of people aren’t into basketball. I don’t want people to think I’m bragging. Although I am.’’

Timme, a 6-foot-10 second-team All-American who averages 19 points a game for unbeaten Gonzaga, is the great grandson of Dale and Lois Meyer, both of whom were born and raised in Talmage.

Timme’s grandmother, Ann Timme, left Talmage, home to just more than 200 residents, after she was married. Timme grew up in Richardson, Texas, and became a top recruit at Pearce High School. He is becoming a household name during the NCAA tournament mostly because of his high-level of play, but also because of his trademark headband and mustache and fun-loving antics after a big play.