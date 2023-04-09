STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State remains wrapped in a quarterback competition at the midway point of spring. And Gretna grad Zane Flores is inserting himself into the mix, too.

Focus remains on Alan Bowman and Garret Rangel to earn the starting spot. But OSU coach Mike Gundy said last week that the true freshman has been impressive this spring.

“It’s difficult to come in as a high school kid and play quarterback at this level,” the former Cowboy quarterback said. “I mean, even though he’s made a bunch of mistakes, he’s what we hoped that he will be as of now.”

What is it the Cowboys are seeing from Flores?

A strong arm and a healthy dose of athleticism. That's no surprise, though.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder set a state record with 9,163 career passing yards as a four-year starter and a two-time All-Nebraska pick. In the Class A final that the Dragons lost 43-41 to Omaha Westside, he threw for 414 yards with four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) and got his hand on the Warriors' winning field goal as time ran out.

For Flores, it’s an important spring. At this time last year, Rangel was a true freshman partaking in spring practices. Six months later, he earned his first collegiate start against Kansas.

The situations are different this year — there’s more viable QB options than last year — but getting Flores acclimated to college will be important.

“He’s surviving out here in team functions, which is not easy to do when you’re a high school kid,” Gundy said.

Flores came to Stillwater as an early enrollee and the Cowboys’ highest-rated high school recruit in the 2023 cycle. He’s now part of the battle to replace four-year starter Spencer Sanders.

Gundy expects Flores to bulk to around 220 pounds this spring.

“Zane is showing us what we thought he was last year,” Gundy said. “Very athletic, very powerful arm. But he’s trying to figure it out. You can imagine there’s a lot going on for him.”