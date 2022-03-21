 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hastings College grad Todd Raridon returns to alma mater as new men's basketball coach

Todd Raridon is coming back to Hastings College as its new men's basketball coach.

The veteran coach, who graduated from Hastings in 1980, has spent the past 18 years as coach at North Central (Illinois), where he's the career wins leader with 290.

Before that, Raridon was coach at Nebraska Wesleyan for 15 years, where he won 269 games. He has a 559-270 record in 31 seasons as a collegiate coach.

Raridon, who begins his duties at Hastings on Tuesday, replaces Bill Gavers, who retired following this season.

