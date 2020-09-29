 Skip to main content
Hastings College suspends athletics until Oct. 4 due to rise in potential COVID cases
Hastings College has suspended all athletics activities until at least Sunday, Oct. 4 because of an increase in potential COVID-19 cases on campus.

The suspension will be in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Sunday. Hastings expects to release an update by Friday at 3 p.m. on whether the suspension will be extended.

During this time, all practices, games and weight training will be suspended. The effected events include four games on Wednesday (women's soccer, JV volleyball, volleyball and men's soccer) and four on Saturday (football, women's soccer, men's soccer and volleyball).

Hastings reported it currently has six positive COVID cases on campus, but there has been an increase of students isolating while they await test results (38) and in quarantine due to exposure (22). That caused the college to rise up a level in its health guideline matrix, which also requires classes to primarily be conducted remotely.

