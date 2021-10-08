Hastings was 'overdue' for Matt Franzen's first win. The Broncos delivered last week

Matt Franzen figures everything evens out in the end.
On one hand, Hastings was dealt a crushing loss three weeks ago when Jamestown rallied from 18 down in the final six minutes.
Then last week, the Broncos trailed by nine with less than seven minutes to play before roaring back for a 24-23 win over Briar Cliff, Franzen's first win as Hastings' coach.
After Will Austin caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from John Zamora, Jason Bachle kicked a career-long 47-yard field goal with 1:58 left for the winning points. The Grand Island Northwest grad's long before last Saturday was 45 yards.
"We've been chasing that elusive first win the last few weeks," said Franzen, the former Doane coach and A.D. before he was hired by Hastings last December. "We felt we were overdue for a win. It's good to see our hard work finally pay off."
The Jamestown loss was tough to take for Hastings, which hasn't finished with a winning record since 2014. The Broncos were in control, up 28-10 with five minutes left. But Cade Torgerson threw three touchdown passes in the final 4:46, the last an 80-yarder with 52 seconds left for a 32-28 win.
"Everything that could happen did happen in that last six minutes for us to lose the game," Franzen said. "I told our team after the game if we played that last six minutes 20 times, we would lose exactly one time."
But Franzen has been encouraged that the loss didn't have a carryover effect. The Broncos led late in the third quarter two weeks ago at Dakota Wesleyan, then came last week's comeback.
"We played really solid team football in the fourth quarter," Franzen said. "We don't win that game if we're a team that doesn't play until the end."
That's part of the culture Franzen wanted to instill in the program — for the team to play hard to the last whistle. "So far, I think we've done that," he said.
Zamora has led the offense. Franzen said he's a quarterback who doesn't make the big mistakes. Zamora has completed 67% of his passes for 941 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. Running back Tyree Nesmith added 418 yards rushing.
The Broncos will face a challenge at 1 p.m. Saturday when they host No. 3 Morningside. The 4-0 Mustangs are averaging 58.5 points and 640.5 yards per game.
Bellevue West graduate Joe Dolincheck is completing 72% of his passes for 1,338 yards and 13 touchdowns. Reid Jurgensmeier, a Wahoo Neumann grad, has 28 catches for 465 yards.
Other games Saturday
Wayne State (4-1) at Minnesota State (4-1), 1 p.m.: Wayne beat No. 11 Duluth last month, now it faces No. 11 MSU. Nick Bohn, a freshman from Bennington, accounted for 347 yards and three TDs in Wayne's 38-21 win last week. MSU has won all 12 meetings in the series.
Concordia (2-3) at Jamestown (2-3), 1 p.m.: Concordia rolled to a 34-0 win last week, outgaining Dakota Wesleyan 442-138. DJ McGarvie had a hand in five TDs, throwing for 210 yards and running for 99. Cade Torgerson has thrown for 1,383 yards for Jamestown, which has lost to Midland and Doane the past two weeks.
Doane (2-3) at Dakota Wesleyan (2-3), 1 p.m.: Doane comes off its most complete performance of the fall, gaining 460 yards while its defense had 12 tackles for loss in a 44-20 win over Jamestown. Last week, Dakota Wesleyan was shut out for the second time this season.
Briar Cliff (1-4) at Midland (3-3), 1 p.m.: Midland lost 59-14 to Morningside last week, but the Warriors can build some momentum as their next five opponents currently have losing records. Briar Cliff's win was two weeks ago against Mount Marty.
Dubuque (3-1) at Nebraska Wesleyan (3-2), 1 p.m.: Through five games, Wesleyan's Carter Terry has thrown for 1,451 yards and 16 TDs, while Kevin Tims has 38 catches. Omaha Skutt grad Max Brinker had eight tackles and a 61-yard fumble return for a TD last week for Wesleyan.
Pittsburg State (4-1) at Northwest Missouri (4-0), 1:30 p.m.: No. 2 Bearcats are second in D-II in scoring defense, allowing 5.3 points a game. Tied for second on the team in tackles are Millard North's Brody Buck and North Star's Braden Dey. Pittsburg has won three straight since a loss to UNK.
Missouri Western (2-3) at UNK (4-1), 2 p.m.: UNK will find out how it handles adversity coming off its first loss. It led rival Fort Hays State 21-0 at halftime last week before Hays scored on six straight possessions for a 42-35 win. One of Western's two wins is over Hays.
Colorado Pueblo (3-2) at Chadron State (2-3), 2 p.m.: Chadron blasted New Mexico Highlands last week, but for homecoming it faces a Pueblo team that has beaten CSC 11 straight times. Dalton Holst became Chadron's career passing leader last week with 10,278 yards.
