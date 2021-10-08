Hastings was 'overdue' for Matt Franzen's first win. The Broncos delivered last week

Matt Franzen figures everything evens out in the end.

On one hand, Hastings was dealt a crushing loss three weeks ago when Jamestown rallied from 18 down in the final six minutes.

Then last week, the Broncos trailed by nine with less than seven minutes to play before roaring back for a 24-23 win over Briar Cliff, Franzen's first win as Hastings' coach.

After Will Austin caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from John Zamora, Jason Bachle kicked a career-long 47-yard field goal with 1:58 left for the winning points. The Grand Island Northwest grad's long before last Saturday was 45 yards.

"We've been chasing that elusive first win the last few weeks," said Franzen, the former Doane coach and A.D. before he was hired by Hastings last December. "We felt we were overdue for a win. It's good to see our hard work finally pay off."

The Jamestown loss was tough to take for Hastings, which hasn't finished with a winning record since 2014. The Broncos were in control, up 28-10 with five minutes left. But Cade Torgerson threw three touchdown passes in the final 4:46, the last an 80-yarder with 52 seconds left for a 32-28 win.