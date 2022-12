Here's the teams heading to Omaha for the Final Four of the NCAA volleyball tournament

Omaha is hosting the Final Four of the NCAA volleyball tournament this season!

The semifinals will be held on Thursday with the times TBD, while the national championship will be played Saturday at 7 p.m.

Here's a quick look at the teams who will play for a national title at the CHI Health Center next week!

LOUISVILLE

Coach: Dani Busboom Kelly

Record: 30-2, 17-1 ACC

National championships: None

NCAA seeding: No. 1

AVCA ranking: No. 4

How they reached Omaha: Louisville powered its way through the first two rounds, sweeping Samford and No. 8 seed Purdue. Then as the regional host, the Cardinals beat No. 4 seed Baylor in the Sweet 16, before downing No. 3 Oregon in five sets in the Regional Final.

TEXAS

Coach: Jerritt Elliott

Record: 26-1, 15-1 Big 12

National championships: Three

NCAA seeding: No. 1

AVCA ranking: No. 1

How they reached Omaha: Earning a No. 1 seed, swept both opponents — Fairleigh Dickinson and Georgia — in the first round. Hosting the regional round, Marquette, a No. 4 seed, took a set off the Longhorns before ultimately falling. Texas then beat No. 3 seed Ohio State in four sets to punch the Longhorns' ticket to Omaha.

PITTSBURGH

Coach: Dan Fisher

Record: 31-3, 17-1 ACC

National championships: None

NCAA seeding: No. 2

AVCA ranking: No. 6

How they reached Omaha: Pittsburgh opened the tournament with sweeps of Colgate, followed by BYU. The Panthers then headed to the Wisconsin Regional, where they beat Florida in four sets, before upsetting the No. 1 seed Badgers in five to advance to the Final Four.

San Diego

Coach: Jennifer Petrie

Record: 31-1, 18-0 WCC

National championships: None

NCAA seeding: No. 2

AVCA ranking: No. 3

How they reached Omaha: San Diego opened the NCAA tournament with two four-set wins over Northern Colorado and Washington State. The Toreros swept Kentucky to advance to the Elite Eight, where San Diego downed No. 1 seed Stanford in five sets.

