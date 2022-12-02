Houston survives USD's feisty comeback, advances in NCAA tournament action at Sokol Arena

A partisan South Dakota crowd roared. Moments later it fell dead silent as one of the best players on the court lay writhing in pain.

All-American outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke smashed her 17th kill in a competitive fourth set against ranked and favored Houston. But the 6-footer — USD’s career leader in kills — landed awkwardly on her left knee. She left on a stretcher a few minutes later as tearful teammates huddled up inside DJ Sokol Arena.

South Dakota rallied to win the set, but Houston eventually held on to take the match Friday afternoon in a 25-14, 25-19, 18-25, 23-25, 15-11 thriller that marked the Cougars’ first NCAA tournament victory since 1994. The teams were tied at 10 in the finale, with an Abbie Jackson kill and service and a pair of long USD shots the difference.

Said Houston coach David Rehr: “(USD) damn sure made it interesting in five.”

With Creighton and Auburn anxious to take the court afterward, Coyotes and Cougars gathered for a prayer for Juhnke, who was underdoing imaging.

Kennedy Warren led Houston with 21 kills while Kortlyn Henderson (14) and Abbie Jackson (11) joined her in double figures. USD’s Madison Harms had a dozen finishes while Kylen Sealock added eight.

No. 23 and fifth-seeded Houston appeared to be on its way to an easy sweep early on. It never trailed in the first set, turning a 4-4 game into an 18-6 lead in the blink of an eye fueled by seven Coyotes errors and eight Houston kills spread across five different players. The Cougars trailed for only the first point of the second stanza — USD drew within 21-18 on a Rachel Tullos kill before the AAC co-champs finished four of the final five rallies.

But South Dakota — pushed on by a boisterous crowd, cheer squad and pep band that traveled 135 miles south down Interstate 29 — didn’t wilt against the top-25 squad with a higher seed. It led wire-to-wire in set three, with an active block helping build an early 9-4 edge. The advantage ballooned to nine and shrunk to as little as 19-15 before the teams sided out late.

Still, Houston appeared back on track early in the fourth, going up 6-1 when libero Kate Georgiades knocked over an end-line table on a headlong dive to save a ball for an eventual rally winner. Juhnke went down after her team-high 17th kill in a set USD trailed 15-11 and her teammates took over, coming back to take their first lead since the set’s first point at 23-22 on a double block.

USD won its first two NCAA tournament sets after having gone 0 for 9 in three other appearances.

“There might be a little extra motivation moving forward,” coach Leanne Williamson said.

Houston last advanced to the Sweet 16 in 1994.

“There’s no such thing as dark times when you win,” Rehr said. “… I kind of count wins as babies — there’s no such thing as an ugly baby.”​

The Cougars now move on to play Auburn, who will be looking for their school's first-ever trip to the Sweet 16 Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.