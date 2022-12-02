Houston survives USD's feisty comeback, advances in NCAA tournament action at Sokol Arena

A partisan South Dakota crowd roared. Moments later it fell dead silent as one of the best players on the court lay writhing in pain.
All-American outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke smashed her 17th kill in a competitive fourth set against ranked and favored Houston. But the 6-footer — USD’s career leader in kills — landed awkwardly on her left knee. She left on a stretcher a few minutes later as tearful teammates huddled up inside DJ Sokol Arena.
South Dakota rallied to win the set, but Houston eventually held on to take the match Friday afternoon in a 25-14, 25-19, 18-25, 23-25, 15-11 thriller that marked the Cougars’ first NCAA tournament victory since 1994. The teams were tied at 10 in the finale, with an Abbie Jackson kill and service and a pair of long USD shots the difference.
Said Houston coach David Rehr: “(USD) damn sure made it interesting in five.”
With Creighton and Auburn anxious to take the court afterward, Coyotes and Cougars gathered for a prayer for Juhnke, who was underdoing imaging.
Kennedy Warren led Houston with 21 kills while Kortlyn Henderson (14) and Abbie Jackson (11) joined her in double figures. USD’s Madison Harms had a dozen finishes while Kylen Sealock added eight.
No. 23 and fifth-seeded Houston appeared to be on its way to an easy sweep early on. It never trailed in the first set, turning a 4-4 game into an 18-6 lead in the blink of an eye fueled by seven Coyotes errors and eight Houston kills spread across five different players. The Cougars trailed for only the first point of the second stanza — USD drew within 21-18 on a Rachel Tullos kill before the AAC co-champs finished four of the final five rallies.
But South Dakota — pushed on by a boisterous crowd, cheer squad and pep band that traveled 135 miles south down Interstate 29 — didn’t wilt against the top-25 squad with a higher seed. It led wire-to-wire in set three, with an active block helping build an early 9-4 edge. The advantage ballooned to nine and shrunk to as little as 19-15 before the teams sided out late.
Still, Houston appeared back on track early in the fourth, going up 6-1 when libero Kate Georgiades knocked over an end-line table on a headlong dive to save a ball for an eventual rally winner. Juhnke went down after her team-high 17th kill in a set USD trailed 15-11 and her teammates took over, coming back to take their first lead since the set’s first point at 23-22 on a double block.
USD won its first two NCAA tournament sets after having gone 0 for 9 in three other appearances.
“There might be a little extra motivation moving forward,” coach Leanne Williamson said.
Houston last advanced to the Sweet 16 in 1994.
“There’s no such thing as dark times when you win,” Rehr said. “… I kind of count wins as babies — there’s no such thing as an ugly baby.”
The Cougars now move on to play Auburn, who will be looking for their school's first-ever trip to the Sweet 16 Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.
Photos: Creighton volleyball vs Auburn in NCAA tournament
Creighton’s Allison Whitten walks off the court after losing their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match to Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react to the score during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth reacts after Auburn scores a point during the fourth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players walk off the court after losing their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react after Auburn scores a point in the fifth set during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Norah Sis spikes the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton plays Auburn in their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Allison Whitten digs the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players walk off the court after losing their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis spikes the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis spikes the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton plays Auburn in their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn’s Jackie Barrett tips the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Creighton at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn players celebrate a point during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Creighton at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ava Martin celebrates a point with her teammates during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Allison Whitten celebrates a point during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ellie Bolton digs the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiana Schmitt tries to hit the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jazz Schmidt has Kendra Wait’s initials written on her left wrist for Creighton's NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday. Creighton's Kendra Wait was out with injury for the match.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton plays Auburn in their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis celebrates after scoring a point during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis (right) watches the ball go past their block during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiara Reinhardt (left) and Keeley Davis react after Auburn scored a point during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jazz Schmidt digs the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiana Schmitt tries to hit the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiara Reinhardt serves the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jazz Schmidt sets the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks to her team during the third set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn fans cheer during the NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Creighton at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Norah Sis serves during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jaela Zimmerman cheers after Creighton scored a point during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth reacts after Auburn scores a point during the fourth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players congratulate freshman Ann Marie Remmes (center) scored a point during the fourth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiana Schmitt (right) reacts after freshman Ann Marie Remmes (left) scored a point during the fourth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiara Reinhardt reacts to scoring a point during the fourth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth during the fourth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players watch as their teammates battle against Auburn late in the fifth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react as Auburn scores a point late in the fifth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Allison Whitten misses a dig during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans hold up their hands as Norah Sis serves during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jazz Schmidt takes a breath during the fifth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react to the score of the match during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn’s Madison Scheer gets a ball through the block from Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt (center) and Keeley Davis (right) during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s players celebrate a point during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Allison Whitten misses a dig during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s players celebrate a point during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jazz Schmidt gets a hand on the ball during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Norah Sis takes a breath before she serves during their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react as Creighton misses the ball late in the fifth set of their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match against Auburn at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn and Creighton fans leave Sokol Arena after Auburn defeated Creighton in their NCAA Volleyball Tournament first round match on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!