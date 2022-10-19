How former high school football stars are faring at schools outside Nebraska

Xavier Watts’ best game for Notre Dame couldn’t keep the Irish from falling to 2-4 after Saturday’s 16-14 home loss to Stanford.

The junior from Omaha Burke had a career-high seven tackles, including three solos. In his first five games this season as a backup in the secondary, he made six tackles and broke up one pass.

Last year Watts played in 11 games with 11 solo and four assisted tackles.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan is logging the best season among those from Nebraska or Council Bluffs on Division I teams. The sixth-year player from Council Bluffs Lewis Central is averaging 265 passing yards a game with 16 touchdown passes and his 261 rushing yards (four TDs) are second on the team.

The Horned Frogs are 6-0. Their No. 8 ranking is the program's best in five years.

How others at FBS and FCS schools are doing at the midpoint of the college football season:

FBS

Arkansas (4-3): Pat Foley (r-fr., Omaha Creighton Prep) has not punted.

Auburn (3-4): Micah Ducker-Riley (fr., Bellevue West) has appeared in two games.

Iowa (3-3): Keagan Johnson (so., Bellevue West) had two catches for 11 yards while playing 15 snaps against Nevada, the only game he’s been available because of injury. Will Hubert (fr., Papillion-La Vista) has not played.

Iowa State (3-4): Blaze Doxzon (r-so., Elkhorn South) has appeared in three games. Nate Glantz (jr., Bellevue West) and Alec Cook (fr., Omaha Burke) have not played.

Kansas (5-2): Starting defensive end Malcolm Lee (super sr., Bellevue West) has made 18 tackles while starting his past 11 games. Monte McGary (super sr., Omaha South) began his career at South Dakota State. He transferred to Iowa Western, Troy, Utah State (24 tackles and a pick-six in 2021). Has played in five games, with one assisted tackle. Nolan Gorczyca (Omaha Roncalli) transferred from Buffalo and is No. 2 at right guard.

Kansas State (5-1): Will Swanson (so., Papillion-La Vista South) caught two passes for 23 yards in the season opener with South Dakota and has appeared in the following five games. Garrett Oakley (fr., Columbus Scotus) and Brayden Loftin (fr., Council Bluffs Lewis Central) have not played.

Memphis (4-3): Jeyvon Ducker (r-so., Bellevue West) is the second-leading rusher for the Tigers. He’s scored twice while gaining 243 yards on 51 carries and has six catches for 60 yards.

Montana (5-1): Vince Genatone (fr., North Platte) is on the roster.

North Alabama (1-5): Starting quarterback Noah Walters (fr., Lincoln East) is 78 of 143 for 1,266 yards and 11 touchdowns against 11 picks. He’s rushed for a net 33 yards on 47 attempts, including sacks.

Northern Illinois (2-5): Cade Haberman (so., Omaha Westside) has made seven tackles in seven games. Jake Gassaway (fr., Millard South) has seen action in two games. Others on the roster: Christian Nash (fr., Millard South); Mahki Nelson-Douglas (so., Elkhorn South).

Ohio (4-3): Bryce Stai (r-sr., Norris) has appeared in five games.

Oklahoma (4-3): Kaden Helms (fr., Bellevue West) has played in three games, catching one pass for 4 yards.

Oregon (4-2): Devon Jackson (fr. Omaha Burke) has appeared in four games, Avante Dickerson (so., Omaha Westside) one. Each had a solo tackle against BYU.

Vanderbilt (3-4): Dominic Rezac (fr., Omaha Westside) is on the roster.

Wyoming (4-3): Playing in all seven games, Caleb Robinson (so., Omaha Burke) has five total tackles. Marco Machado (jr., Nebraska Lutheran) has been in the offensive line six games. Joey Braasch (r-fr., Columbus) has carried 20 times for 64 yards and caught three passes for 17 yards in four games. Sam Scott (r-fr., Skutt) has played in five games with one assisted tackle. Kohl Herbolsheimer (so., Millard South) and Tommy Wroblewski (so., St. Paul) have played in one game. Others: Caden Becker (fr., Omaha Skutt); Sabastian Harsh (so. Scottsbluff); Tommy McEvoy (r-fr., Clarkson/Leigh); Koa McIntyre (fr., Fremont Bergan); LJ Richardson (fr., Bellevue West); TJ Urban (fr., Millard South); Tyce Westland (r-fr., Pleasanton); Deshawn Woods (fr., Omaha Central).

FCS

North Dakota (4-2): Starting defensive back Marcus Vaughn-Jones (sr., Creighton Prep) has 21 total tackles and linebacker Kason Kelley (so., Millard North) 20. Hayden Stec (fr., Elkhorn) and Trace Thaden (fr., Millard West) have not played.

North Dakota State (5-2): As the backup quarterback, Cole Payton (r-fr., Omaha Westside), has rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown and is 6-9-1 in passing for 29 yards. Marques Sigle (so., Creighton Prep) has 18 tackles, including 11 solos and a sack, and an interception and pass breakup. Trevor Brown (fr., Waverly) has not played.

Northern Iowa (3-4): Starting defensive lineman Caden Houghtelling (r-jr.) has 27 tackles, including 4.5 for losses. Jayden Scott (r-jr., Omaha Concordia) also is on the roster.

South Dakota (1-5): Starting linebacker Stephen Hillis (jr., Hartington Cedar Catholic) leads the Coyotes in tackles with 60 total, with three sacks and six tackles for loss. He moved into the lineup after the first game. Starting free safety Josh Manchigiah (sr., Papillion-La Vista South) has made 11 tackles and two takeaways. Clayton Denker (r-fr., David City) has one tackle. Offensive lineman Paxton Swanson (r-fr., Platteview) started the North Dakota State game and appeared in three others. Matt Medill (r-fr., Norris) has been in all six. Others on the roster: Mack Owens (fr., Aurora); Cory Hollinger (fr., Cross County).

South Dakota State (6-1): Isaiah Stalbird (sr., Kearney) is the only Nebraskan starting for the No. 1 team in FCS. He missed three games after the Jackrabbits’ opening 7-3 loss, then had five solo tackles in last Saturday’s 23-21 win at North Dakota State. Caden Johnson (jr., Wahoo Neumann) has made 12 tackles with a sack and a forced fumble. Caleb Francl (jr., Grand Island) started and made three tackles and an interception before getting injured in the Iowa game. Dalys Beanum (jr., Millard West), who led SDSU in 2021 with four interceptions, has 19 tackles, one interception and a blocked kick. Nate Sullivan (so., Bellevue West) has played in four games. Kytan Fyfe (fr., Grand Island) and Chase Norblade (sr., Papillion-La Vista South) got in the Butler game. Others on the roster: Dane Miller (fr., Superior); Abe Hoskins III (so., Omaha Central); Isaac Kracl (fr., Crete); Kaden Johnson (fr., Papillion-La Vista); Luke Fenton (fr., Creighton Prep).

Southeast Missouri (5-1): Braden Thompson (fr., Nebraska City) has been in three games. Tony Failla (fr., Millard West) has not played.

FCS non-scholarship

Drake (0-7): Linden Howe (sr., Kearney Catholic) has made 27 tackles and a pass breakup in six games. Ethan Zager (jr., Lincoln Lutheran) has seven tackles in seven games. Caleb Steinbaugh (fr., Millard West) has not played.

Harvard (5-2): Kaedyn Odermann (jr., Millard West) has three catches for 27 yards in four games. Jack Kirkwood, (fr., Omaha Creighton Prep) has played in five games.

Princeton (5-0): Mason Armstead (so., Creighton Prep) has 15 tackles, including nine solos.

Valparaiso (3-3): Max Kobs (r-fr., Omaha Creighton Prep) is on the roster.