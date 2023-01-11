How local high school grads who didn't go to Nebraska performed this college football season

South Dakota State’s players from Nebraska will have their FCS winners rings.

Council Bluffs’ Max Duggan was the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

But former Millard West All-Nebraska linebacker James Conway is the only known first-team All-American this season among those FBS or FCS players from Nebraska and the Bluffs.

A sophomore at Fordham, Conway was named to the HERO Sports Sophomore All-America team for FCS players. He was on its freshman All-America team in 2021.

Conway led the Rams in tackles each of his seasons. Fordham finished 9-3 after losing to New Hampshire in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

Duggan’s major honors included the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Davey O’Brien Awards. He was on several All-America second teams.

A recap of the college seasons for Nebraska and Council Bluffs high school graduates (excluding those at Nebraska):

FBS

Arkansas (7-6, beat Kansas 55-53, 3OT, in Liberty Bowl): Pat Foley (RFr., Omaha Creighton Prep) did not punt.

Arkansas State (3-9): Mehki Butler (RSo., Omaha North) did not play.

Auburn (5-7): Micah Ducker-Riley (Fr., Bellevue West) appeared in four games.

Iowa (8-5, beat Kentucky 21-0 in Music City): Keagan Johnson (So., Bellevue West) had two catches for 11 yards in one game. He has transferred to Kansas State. Will Hubert (Fr., Papillion-La Vista) redshirted.

Iowa State (4-8): Drake Nettle (Jr., Council Bluffs Lewis Central) was 5 of 5 on extra points and 1 of 3 on field goals. Blaze Doxzon (RSo., Elkhorn South) played in three games on special teams. Nate Glantz (Jr., Bellevue West) did not play. He has entered the transfer portal. Alec Cook (Fr., Omaha Burke) redshirted.

Kansas (6-7, lost 55-53, 3OT, to Arkansas in Liberty): Starting defensive end Malcolm Lee (sixth year, Bellevue West) made 19 solo and 12 assisted tackles with three tackles for loss. Hayden Hatcher (Rsr., Lewis Central) made nine solo and 12 assisted tackles. He recovered two fumbles against Oklahoma, his only start. Monte McGary (sixth year, Omaha South) played in eight games, with one assisted tackle. Nolan Gorczyca (Rfr., Omaha Roncalli) appeared in one game.

Kansas State (10-4, lost 45-20 to Alabama in Sugar): Will Swanson (So., Papillion-La Vista South) caught two passes for 23 yards and played in all 14 games. Garrett Oakley (Fr., Columbus Scotus) and Brayden Loftin (Fr., Lewis Central) redshirted at tight end.

Memphis (7-6, beat Utah State 38-10 in First Responder): Jeyvon Ducker (RSo., Bellevue West) ran for 526 yards and seven TDs, caught 11 passes for 93 yards and had one kickoff return for 43 yards. He ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns in the bowl game.

North Alabama (1-10): Noah Walters (Fr., Lincoln East) threw for 2,149 yards, going 151 of 285 with 19 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He ran for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 93 carries.

Northern Illinois (3-9): Cade Haberman (So., Omaha Westside) had five solo and seven assisted tackles. Jake Gassaway (Fr., Millard South) appeared in two games. Christian Nash (Fr., Millard South) appeared in one game. Mahki Nelson-Douglas (So., Elkhorn South) did not play.

Notre Dame (9-4, beat South Carolina 45-38 in Gator Bowl): Xavier Watts (Jr., Omaha Burke) tied for sixth in tackles with 24 solos and 15 assists, with a sack and three pass breakups. Barrett Liebentritt (So., Omaha Skutt) appeared in all 13 games.

Oklahoma (6-7, lost to Florida State 35-32 in Cheez-It): Kaden Helms (Fr., Bellevue West) played in three games, catching one pass for 4 yards against NU.

Oregon (10-3, beat North Carolina 28-27 in Holiday): Devon Jackson (Fr., Burke) appeared in five games, with one solo tackle against BYU. Avante Dickerson (So., Westside) appeared in one game. LaVaughn Luellen (RFr., Omaha North) did not play.

TCU (13-2, lost 65-7 to Georgia in FBS final): Max Duggan (Sr., Lewis Central) was 267 of 419 for 3,698 yards and 32 TDs passing, netted 423 yards on 137 yards and caught one pass for 1 yard.

Troy (12-2, beat UTSA 18-12 in Cure): Zion Williams (Sr., Omaha North) had five solo and three assisted tackles.

Tulane (12-2, beat USC 46-45 in Cotton): Shae Wyatt (Sr., Millard West) caught 30 passes for 647 yards and seven touchdowns and made two solo tackles.

Vanderbilt (5-7): Dominic Rezac (Fr., Westside) redshirted.

Wyoming (7-6, lost to Ohio 30-27 in OT in Arizona): Caleb Robinson (So., Burke) had seven solo and seven assisted tackles in 13 games, starting the final three. Joey Braasch (RFr., Columbus) ran for 91 yards on 29 carries and caught four passes for 25 yards in nine games, starting one. He has entered the transfer portal. Sam Scott (RFr., Skutt) and Marco Machado (Jr., Nebraska Lutheran) appeared in 12 games, Tommy Wroblewski (So., St. Paul) in four and Kohl Herbolsheimer (So., Millard South) one. Koa McIntyre (Fr., Fremont Bergan), LJ Richardson (Fr., Bellevue West), TJ Urban (Fr., Millard South) and Deshawn Woods (Fr., Omaha Central) redshirted. Caden Becker (Fr., Omaha Skutt), Sabastian Harsh (So., Scottsbluff), Tommy McEvoy (RFr., Clarkson/Leigh) and Tyce Westland (RFr., Pleasanton) did not play.

FCS schools

Delaware (8-5): Ben Dinkel (sixth year, Kearney): Averaged 41.1 yards on 41 punts and was the place-kick holder.

Fordham (9-3): James Conway (So., Millard West): led the Rams in tackles with 59 solo and 68 assisted stops. Three of his 11 tackles for loss were sacks. He forced and recovered fumbles.

Montana (8-5): Vince Genatone (Fr., North Platte) redshirted.

North Dakota (7-5): Kason Kelley (So., Millard North) had 15 total tackles with a sack in the Fighting Hawks’ playoff loss to Weber State to finish with 26 solo and 24 assisted tackles. Marcus Vaughn-Jones (Sr., Creighton Prep) made 15 solo and 20 assisted tackles. Hayden Stec (Fr., Elkhorn) and Trace Thaden (Fr., Millard West) redshirted.

North Dakota State (12-3): Marques Sigle (So., Omaha North) made 15 solo tackles and 12 assisted tackles, intercepted two passes and had a sack. He has transferred to Kansas State. Cole Payton (RFr., Westside), as the No. 2 quarterback, ran for 284 yards and two touchdowns and was 8 of 12 for 51 yards and an interception in 13 games. Trevor Brown (Fr., Waverly) redshirted.

Northern Iowa (6-5): Starting defensive lineman Caden Houghtelling (RJr., Cambridge) made 27 tackles, including 4.5 for losses, in seven games before a season-ending injury. Cameron Baker (RSo., Council Bluffs Jefferson) made two solo and three assisted tackles in seven games. Jayden Scott (RJr., Omaha Concordia) appeared in two games.

South Dakota (3-8): Stephen Hillis (Jr., Hartington Cedar Catholic) was All-Missouri Valley at linebacker. He led the Coyotes with 57 solo and 58 assisted tackles, four sacks and eight tackles for loss. Josh Manchigiah (Sr., Papillion-La Vista South) made five solo and eight tackles, with two takeaways, in seven games (missed four with an injury). Clayton Denker (RFr., David City) had two solo and three assisted tackles and a fumble recovery. Paxton Swanson (RFr., Platteview) started the North Dakota State game and appeared in seven others. Matt Medill (RFr., Norris) appeared in every game. Mack Owens (Fr., Aurora) got into the final three games, with one kick return for 2 yards, thus still able to take a redshirt season. Cory Hollinger (Fr., Cross County) also redshirted.

South Dakota State (14-1): For the FCS national champion, Isaiah Stalbird (Sr., Kearney) made 34 solo and 21 assisted tackles. Chase Norblade (Sr., Papillion-La Vista South), the other starter from Nebraska in the title game against North Dakota State, made 11 solo and nine assisted tackles, with an interception. Dalys Beanum (Jr., Millard West), had a team-high nine breakups with two picks, 27 solo tackles and 10 assists. Caden Johnson (Jr., Wahoo Neumann) made 11 solo and 10 assisted tackles, with two sacks and a forced fumble. Caleb Francl (Jr., Grand Island) suffered a season-ending injury in the opener against Iowa, in which he made three tackles and an interception. Nate Sullivan (So., Bellevue West) played in four games, Kytan Fyfe (Fr., Grand Island) one. Each could redshirt. Dane Miller (Fr., Superior), Isaac Kracl (Fr., Crete), Kaden Johnson (Fr., Papillion-La Vista) and Luke Fenton (Fr., Creighton Prep) redshirted. Abe Hoskins III (So., Omaha Central) did not appear in a game.

St. Thomas (10-1): Jack Francl (So., Creighton Prep) appeared in 10 games as the long snapper.

Southeast Missouri (9-3): Braden Thompson (Fr., Nebraska City) appeared in four games and could redshirt. Tony Failla (Fr., Millard West) redshirted.

Wofford (3-8): Benny Radicia (Jr., Westside) made six solo and six assisted tackles in nine games.

FCS non-scholarship

Drake (3-8): Linden Howe (Sr., Kearney Catholic) made 16 solo and 22 assisted tackles in 10 games. Ethan Zager (Jr., Lincoln Lutheran) made four solo and four assisted tackles, blocked a kick and returned one punt for 8 yards in seven games. Caleb Steinbaugh (Fr., Millard West) redshirted.

Harvard (6-4): Kaedyn Odermann (Jr., Millard West) caught 13 passes for 117 yards ad a touchdown in nine games. Jack Kirkwood, (Fr., Creighton Prep) made Phil Steele’s Fourth Team All-Ivy League as a long snapper.

Princeton (8-2): Mason Armstead (So., Creighton Prep) made 12 solo and seven assisted tackles and had an interception.

Valparaiso (5-7): Max Kobs (RFr., Creighton Prep) appeared in three games and could redshirt.​

