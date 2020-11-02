How Nebraska and Creighton athletes are getting people to vote

LINCOLN — Perhaps it was fitting, on the eve of Election Day, that Nebraska football coach Scott Frost took a straw poll of his team after practice.

He wanted to know how many of his 154 players had already voted or planned to vote Tuesday. The majority raised their hands. That, Frost said, is what a democracy's all about.

“I just want them to understand what the country’s all about and what their rights are,” Frost said Monday. “You’d have to be living under a rock to not have heard that a million times this year.”

Especially if you’re a college athlete. The NCAA has made such a concerted effort to promote civic participation that it's mandating all athletes be let out of “countable athletic activities” on Tuesday so they can vote. The Big Ten and Big East, among other conferences, had their own initiatives to get athletes — who are often voting for the first time — to the polls.

At Creighton, 203 of the 235 athletes on campus had registered to vote, according to a spokesperson. The Bluejays’ Student-Athlete Advisory Committee did much of the heavy lifting with a registration drive in late September at Morrison Stadium. Undergraduate students were also invited to bring their laptops and get registered.