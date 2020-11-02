How Nebraska and Creighton athletes are getting people to vote

LINCOLN — Perhaps it was fitting, on the eve of Election Day, that Nebraska football coach Scott Frost took a straw poll of his team after practice.
He wanted to know how many of his 154 players had already voted or planned to vote Tuesday. The majority raised their hands. That, Frost said, is what a democracy's all about.
“I just want them to understand what the country’s all about and what their rights are,” Frost said Monday. “You’d have to be living under a rock to not have heard that a million times this year.”
Especially if you’re a college athlete. The NCAA has made such a concerted effort to promote civic participation that it's mandating all athletes be let out of “countable athletic activities” on Tuesday so they can vote. The Big Ten and Big East, among other conferences, had their own initiatives to get athletes — who are often voting for the first time — to the polls.
At Creighton, 203 of the 235 athletes on campus had registered to vote, according to a spokesperson. The Bluejays’ Student-Athlete Advisory Committee did much of the heavy lifting with a registration drive in late September at Morrison Stadium. Undergraduate students were also invited to bring their laptops and get registered.
“It’s one thing to invite your student-athletes and then be part of an event,” said CU Associate Athletic Director Lisa Chipps, who is also Creighton’s director of academic services. “It’s something else to use your power as a student-athlete — and, in some cases, your notoriety — to stand on the mall and have it benefit all 4,000 undergraduate students.”
The voter registration drive grew out of a conversation with all SAAC presidents at the 11 Big East schools. The Big East partnered with RISE (the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) for three different “non-partisan civic engagement” video seminars this fall focused on various aspects of voting, including voter education. Because many athletes aren’t from the state in which they compete, absentee ballots are important. Like any citizen, an athlete can also change their registration to where they’re currently living.
Bryce Shirley, one of Creighton’s SAAC co-presidents, said CU wants students to embrace voting beyond the simple act of doing it.
“We don’t just want it to encompass ‘go out and vote,’ but voter education,” said Shirley, a cross country runner who is from Colorado and cast an absentee ballot. “It’s a whole lot of ‘go out and vote,’ it’s not a whole lot of ‘well, what are you voting for?’ At least for Creighton, we’ve tried to encourage and give information about the history of voting and really research what you are voting for, because there’s a plethora of stimuli to tell you to go out and vote.”
Creighton also held discussion forums, including one on social justice with Rachael Saunders — CU SAAC co-president and women’s basketball player — and former Jays men’s basketball stars Josh Dotzler and Kyle Korver.
Chipps said Jays coaches are encouraged to support their players and push them to flex their critical thinking muscles on political issues.
“I know there are teams that are having those conversations, and sometimes they’re difficult,” Chipps said. “Coaches navigate that, but there’s not anything where we’ve said, ‘this needs to be done this way or that way.’”
The vibe is similar at Nebraska, where the Big Ten has taken an active role in pushing for voter registration. The league’s Twitter accounts have a #B1Gvote logo for their avatar, and most of the conference football teams wore the same logo as a helmet sticker last weekend. The social media feed is full of testimonials on the value of voting, including one from Husker volleyball setter Nicklin Hames.
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren made it a priority to promote voting among athletes, according to a summer interview with Yahoo Sports.
“From a social change standpoint, I think our biggest asset is our right to vote and to be an educated voter,” Warren told Yahoo. “It’s important, not only from national politics, but from local politics.”
Former Nebraska pitcher Tom Lemke, now the assistant director of life skills, has been a part of the Big Ten Voting Initiative Committee. The Big Ten initially sent out a survey to athletes asking how many were already registered and what they wanted to know about the process. From that baseline, the league crafted an education campaign.
“The main goal wasn’t necessarily to have every Big Ten student-athlete vote but to give the opportunity for 100% of Big Ten student-athletes to be educated on the voting process and civic engagement,” Lemke said.
Partnering with 866 Our Vote — which bills itself as a “national, non-partisan, election protection coalition” — the Big Ten created tips and fact sheets sent to athletes each week in the summer and fall. The Sept. 8 informational card, for example, is labeled “How to Register and Voting Tips.” Links are included for athletes to figure out their political ideology, read political news and peruse a sample ballot in their precinct.
“The initiative has been non-partisan the whole way through — not really trying to sway anyone the whole way through, but simply educating and empowering them to make their own decisions and look up things on their own, decide what they individually stand for,” Lemke said.
NU sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson — a Kentucky native voting for the first time — said he likes the extra time off to vote on Election Day.
"It's good for us to have the opportunity to go out and vote and do those kind of things," Robinson said. "I think now it's a lot bigger deal to go out and vote and use your voice and do things like that now — especially with everything going on in the world — and that's something that hopefully all of our players go out and do.”
