Husker, UNO athletic directors weigh in on Supreme Court ruling against NCAA

“Even though the decision does not directly address name, image and likeness, the NCAA remains committed to supporting NIL benefits for student-athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said.

The NCAA wants Congress to pass legislation with NIL rules and antitrust protection against lawsuits that may crop up if the NCAA tries to enforce its rules against various state laws that are set to take effect July 1.

Congress is unlikely to do so before July 1, as negotiations between Democrats and Republicans have reportedly broken down. That’s one reason why, according to documents obtained by Sports Illustrated, the commissioners of the SEC, ACC and Pac-12 have asked the NCAA to allow schools broad authority to implement and enforce their own NIL rules, or the rules put in place by state laws.

Nebraska’s law — titled “Fair Pay to Play” — allows universities and colleges in the state to begin pursuing NIL opportunities after its passage. Schools in the state must do so no later than July 1, 2023, but they will likely kick into gear next week like other schools around the country.