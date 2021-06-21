Husker, UNO athletic directors weigh in on Supreme Court ruling against NCAA

LINCOLN — A unanimous U.S. Supreme Court ruling Monday against the NCAA opened the door for collegiate athletes to receive far more education-related benefits, and it may help kick open another door to even more compensation for their name, image and likeness.
College athletic departments — including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Creighton University — are ready for name, image, likeness, or NIL. NU already offers some education-related expenses such as a free laptop and a post-graduate program after student-athletes get their degree.
What the court’s decision does, in effect, is remove any NCAA limits on what schools can offer student-athletes related to academic expenses. Study abroad programs. Post-graduate scholarships. Access to high-level training in their course of study.
That could mean that schools with bigger athletic department budgets and more academic offerings will be more competitive with prospective recruits than schools with less money to provide school-related perks.
The NCAA’s previous limits, the court said, violate antitrust law.
“I am aware of the Alston decision handed down today by the United States Supreme Court," Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a statement. "The University will review the full decision and its potential impact on our student-athletes, as our peers across the nation will surely do. The University of Nebraska has always championed providing all allowable education-related benefits and resources to our student-athletes and will continue to do so moving forward."
Moos' statement cited the laptop and post-graduate opportunities — which allow for an internship, a study abroad program or a stipend for graduate school — that NU has had in place since 2015.
University of Nebraska at Omaha Athletic Director Trev Alberts called the court decision prohibiting limits on educational expenses "a win for student-athletes."
"We are, of course, interested in the definition of 'educational expenses.' We also are interested in how today’s ruling may impact future decisions regarding limits on non-educational expenses and limits to name, image and likeness,” he said in a statement.
UNO currently provides summer school, study abroad, degree completion post-eligibility, tutoring assistance and help connecting student-athletes to internships. Decisions are primarily driven by resource availability.
Creighton, through a spokesman, declined to comment.
Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court that the NCAA sought “immunity from the normal operation of the antitrust laws.” And he said that allowing colleges and universities to offer "enhanced education-related benefits ... may encourage scholastic achievement and allow student-athletes a measure of compensation more consistent with the value they bring to their schools.”
Monday’s decision won’t allow students to receive a salary — the NCAA opposes classifying student-athletes as employees — or to immediately benefit off of their name, image and likeness, although several state legislatures, including Nebraska’s, have passed laws paving the way to do so. But the ruling portends that more change is on the way, which the NCAA acknowledged.
“Even though the decision does not directly address name, image and likeness, the NCAA remains committed to supporting NIL benefits for student-athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said.
The NCAA wants Congress to pass legislation with NIL rules and antitrust protection against lawsuits that may crop up if the NCAA tries to enforce its rules against various state laws that are set to take effect July 1.
Congress is unlikely to do so before July 1, as negotiations between Democrats and Republicans have reportedly broken down. That’s one reason why, according to documents obtained by Sports Illustrated, the commissioners of the SEC, ACC and Pac-12 have asked the NCAA to allow schools broad authority to implement and enforce their own NIL rules, or the rules put in place by state laws.
Nebraska’s law — titled “Fair Pay to Play” — allows universities and colleges in the state to begin pursuing NIL opportunities after its passage. Schools in the state must do so no later than July 1, 2023, but they will likely kick into gear next week like other schools around the country.
“I’m just on the side of the student-athletes who have been one of the hugest revenue generators for our universities and haven’t gotten any compensation for that,” said State Sen. Megan Hunt, who introduced LB 962 18 months ago. It passed in July 2020. “It’s about fairness and equity and making sure that student-athletes have the same economic opportunities as their peers who don’t play sports.”
In a strongly worded concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh mentioned several college sporting events, including the College World Series, as being “part of the fabric of America.” But he wrote “those traditions alone cannot justify the NCAA’s decision to build a massive money-raising enterprise on the backs of student-athletes who are not fairly compensated.”
"Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate," he wrote.
World-Herald Staff Writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report, which also includes material from the Associated Press.
