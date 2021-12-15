Huskers, Bluejays and Mavericks earn volleyball All-America honors

Sis, a Papillion-La Vista graduate, spent her season dominating the Big East. Her 435 kills are 120 more than any other freshman in the nation and her third-team selection is tied for the highest honor any Bluejay has received. Zimmerman became an All-American for the second time.

At Nebraska, Caffey got her first All-America honor after hitting .376 from the middle blocker spot. Kubik, an honorable mention All-American the past two seasons, was third on the team this season with 3.49 kills per set. She became the go-to player on offense as NU developed freshmen Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst, and middle blocker Lauren Stivrins returned from back surgery.

Limback, the Summit League player of the year, is the first Maverick in the Division I era to be recognized by the AVCA. She finished her career with 1,444 kills, including 415 this season.

Wait and Hames are all-around players known as much for defense as their work as setters. Wait, a freshman, ranked among the Big East’s top 20 in assists, blocks and digs. Hames, a second-team All-American during the spring 2021 season, had to battle through an early-season injury to help the Huskers return to the Final Four.

