After fall football standoff, Nebraska remains a 'fully committed member' of Big Ten

LINCOLN — The quiet standoff between Nebraska and the Big Ten Conference appears to be over.

NU President Ted Carter and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green on Thursday morning released a brief statement reaffirming the university's commitment to the Big Ten, which will not allow the Huskers to play fall football games in the wake of a decision to postpone the 2020 fall season.

“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference. It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance," the statement read.

"We have the greatest fans in college athletics. This has been a difficult and disappointing week for the Husker family. We all look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student-athletes, on the field and in the arena.”

Nebraska had wanted to play its own set of games this fall if the Big Ten hadn't allowed competition. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said late Tuesday night, to Yahoo Sports, that NU wouldn't be able to do that and still remain a member of the Big Ten. Husker coach Scott Frost said Monday that Nebraska was a “proud member” of the Big Ten, and its statement after the Big Ten’s decision said nothing of leaving the league for the Big 12 or otherwise.