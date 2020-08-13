After fall football standoff, Nebraska remains a 'fully committed member' of Big Ten

LINCOLN — The quiet standoff between Nebraska and the Big Ten Conference appears to be over.
NU President Ted Carter and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green on Thursday morning released a brief statement reaffirming the university's commitment to the Big Ten, which will not allow the Huskers to play fall football games in the wake of a decision to postpone the 2020 fall season.
“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference. It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance," the statement read.
"We have the greatest fans in college athletics. This has been a difficult and disappointing week for the Husker family. We all look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student-athletes, on the field and in the arena.”
Nebraska had wanted to play its own set of games this fall if the Big Ten hadn't allowed competition. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said late Tuesday night, to Yahoo Sports, that NU wouldn't be able to do that and still remain a member of the Big Ten. Husker coach Scott Frost said Monday that Nebraska was a “proud member” of the Big Ten, and its statement after the Big Ten’s decision said nothing of leaving the league for the Big 12 or otherwise.
That’s how much of the national media took it, though, using Nebraska football like a punching bag Tuesday evening and Wednesday. Two ESPN personalities — Michael Wilbon and Desmond Howard — suggested the Big Ten should kick Nebraska out of the league. Howard said Warren should demand an apology from NU.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day briefly joined Nebraska’s cause Wednesday morning, but by Wednesday afternoon OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith said in a statement the Buckeyes were focused solely on spring football plans. No other league teams — including Iowa, whose in-state rival, Iowa State, remains on track to play football this fall — took up the Huskers’ cause.
The Big Ten reportedly got to work on a 2021 plan Wednesday. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm submitted his own plan Thursday morning that starts in late February and accommodates a shortened fall season that would start in October. Day was looking for a plan that started the first week of January — with training camp in December — and allows for a regular fall season to be played.
A joint statement from me and @UofNE_President Ted Carter on the Big Ten. pic.twitter.com/zRmI5HaBT1— Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) August 13, 2020
