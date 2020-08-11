Among Big Ten athletic directors and their statements, Nebraska clearly stands alone

The statements popped up from 11 different states and all 14 Big Ten schools. Every athletic director was weighing in on the league’s seismic decision to postpone its fall sports seasons.

Some official reaction flashed across social media soon after the news broke early Tuesday afternoon. Nebraska was among the first, coming shortly after 2 p.m. The last, from Northwestern Athletic Director Jim Phillips, posted at 7:31 p.m.

Nearly all of them supported or accepted the conference’s decision, ultimately made by league presidents and commissioner Kevin Warren.

Only one — Nebraska — denounced it.

In a joint statement between NU president Ted Carter, chancellor Ronnie Green, Athletic Director Bill Moos and football coach Scott Frost, the school said it was “very disappointed” in the league’s action to postpone fall sports. The Huskers, they said, have been and continue to be ready to play while following established safety protocols against COVID-19.

“We hope it may be possible for our student-athletes to compete,” the statement concluded, echoing Frost’s sentiments from his Monday press conference that his team would explore all options for playing this fall.