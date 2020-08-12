As ESPN personalities blast NU, Ohio State joins Huskers in being open to fall football options

"I would demand an apology from the chancellor and the president and Scott Frost, and not one behind closed doors," Howard said on ESPN's "Get Up!" show Wednesday morning. "A public apology. Or, if I'm Kevin Warren, right now, I'm working on a way to get their ass out of the Big Ten. Because they don't bring that much that they need to be the only group that's sitting out here and not only criticizing the decision, but saying they want to leave the conference and play somewhere else. They ain't Notre Dame, baby. They ain't got their own TV contract. They can't run independent like that. They don't have that cachet."