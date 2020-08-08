Big Ten announces helmet-only practice regimen for time being

The Big Ten on Saturday announced league teams preparing for a 2020 football season - already in some doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic - must remain in helmets only for the foreseeable future.

"Based on the advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, that, until further notice, all institutions will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football (i.e., helmets shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear) as we continue to transition prudently through preseason practice," the Big Ten statement read.

Helmets only means no pads, which usually donned by players starting on the third day of camp. Rutgers' program remains in quarantine - which began in late July - after an outbreak of COVID-19 among team members. The other 13 programs in the league appeared to begin training camp as scheduled on Friday.

The task force is chaired by Dr. Chris Kratochvil, who works for the University of Nebraska Medical Center. An UNMC spokesperson said Kratochvil is unavailable for interviews at this time due to his full schedule.

The full Big Ten statement: