Big Ten announces testing, quarantine protocols for high-contact risk sports, including football

Results have to be shared among schools prior to competition. For example, Nebraska will know Rutgers’ test results before the Sept. 5 game, and vice versa. Testing results have to be shared with the previous week’s opponent, too.

Game officials whose duties prevent them from maintaining six feet of social distancing will be tested weekly, as well.

Asymptomatic positive tests are required to isolate for 10 days — 20 if the student-athletes is immunocompromised. Symptomatic positive tests have to be isolated for 10 days since the onset of symptoms and at least 24 hours after recovery.

That’s all pretty straightforward. The quarantine of individuals with close contact to positive test cases — defined as 15 minutes or more, within six feet of space — is slightly more nuanced.

The document says the Big Ten “will work with institutions to develop an independent process to provide oversight and consistency in defining close contacts and working with public health departments to conduct contact tracing.” If an athlete is deemed to have had close contact with a person who tests positive, the student-athlete must quarantine for 14 days, with no way of testing out of the quarantine. This affects teammates — or even opponents — of a positive case.