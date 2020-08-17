Big Ten mum after weekend of criticism of postponement of fall sports

“The presidents and chancellors made their decision based on science, based on the information from the medical experts and based on concerns and uncertainty in a number of different categories,” she told the local press on Monday. “I don’t see that (decision) changing.”

According to a Minneapolis television station, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel last week described the meeting as “a deliberative process where we came to a decision together.”

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan supported the Big Ten decision in a Zoom call with reporters Monday, specifically naming Warren, Gabel and Gophers Athletic Director Mark Coyle for their work. Morgan, a junior, said he was “a little sad because I want to play football” but accepts the decision.

“They did what was right, what they thought was right, for player health and safety and staff health and safety,” he said. “At the end of the day, we wouldn’t be here if we didn’t love to play football — we wouldn’t be in the Big Ten in a prestigious conference. But the Big Ten did what they thought was best for player health and safety, and I commend them for being the conference that actually put player health and safety first. Like they’ve said all along, it’s always been about player health and safety.”