Big Ten officially postpones fall sports, including football, with hopes of playing in spring

LINCOLN — The Big Ten on Tuesday chose to postpone its 2020 college football season until at least spring 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic and the gathering concern around keeping players healthy.
The Big Ten became the first major football conference to postpone its season. All other fall sports — volleyball, cross country, and women’s soccer at Nebraska — will be postponed, too. The status of winter and springs sports will continue to be evaluated.
“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro, who chairs the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors.
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said the league understands student-athletes will be disappointed.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Warren said. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.
“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”
After the Big Ten announcement, a joint statement was released on behalf of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green, President Ted Carter, Athletic Director Bill Moos and football coach Scott Frost:
“We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play.
"Safety comes first. Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics.
"We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”
Nebraska still wants to play games in the fall, Frost said Monday. He has the full support of the NU Board of Regents — the elected governing body overseeing the University of Nebraska — in pursuing its own schedule. It’s not immediately clear whether the Huskers would be allowed by the Big Ten to pursue its own schedule.
“We want to play a Big Ten schedule, I hope that’s what happens,” Frost said. “Our university’s committed no matter what that looks like and how that looks. We want to play no matter who it is or where it is, so we’ll see how those chips fall.
“We certainly hope it’s in the Big Ten. If it isn’t, then I think we’re prepared to look for other options."
The Big Ten is the first Power Five conference to reach this decision. The Mid-American Conference became the first FBS league to do so over the weekend, and the Mountain West Conference followed on Monday.
The postponement comes the day after Frost and other league coaches and players advocated to stick with the plan to play this fall. But the Big Ten presidents have voted to postpone the season until spring.
It was less than a week ago that the Big Ten released its altered conference-only football schedule that was supposed to have games begin Sept. 3. The Huskers were set to open Sept. 5 at Rutgers.
But even with the schedule release, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren cautioned there was still no guarantee the season could happen. Now it appears there may not be any Husker football games this fall for the first time since 1889.
Big Ten teams were allowed to open football training camp on Friday, but the league announced Saturday teams were limited to helmets-only practices. Teams continued to practice into Tuesday.
