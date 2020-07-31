Big Ten remains 'hopeful' but 'cannot guarantee' sports will be played this fall

"Once we have everything in place to execute our testing protocols effectively, including the appropriate number of tests secured for all fall sports, we can make a decision as to whether preseason camp will begin as currently scheduled," the letter said. "We anticipate making that decision within the next five days."

Nebraska's elaborate testing and safety protocols were forged in collaboration with UNMC. According to NU women's basketball player Kate Cain, the school is asking athletes to fill out a questionnaire each day about symptoms before getting their temperatures taken as they enter NU facilities. While coaches have been wearing masks at practice, players have not.

The NU football team began its no-pads, no-helmet practices last week for the NCAA-allowed mini-camp structure that runs through Aug. 6. In the brief videos released by Husker football, players appear to be practicing without masks, but are seen wearing masks entering the football facility. No coaches or players have been made available for interviews with media.

The league has yet to announce schedules for any of its sports, though Big Ten play for soccer and volleyball typically begins in mid-September. In an interview with The World-Herald, NU women's soccer coach John Walker expected a similar start in 2020, which would allow teams to have a longer training camp in preparation.