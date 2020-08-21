Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: How much 'enthusiasm' is there for a winter Big Ten football season?

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Friday's episode, Carriker discusses the level of excitement for a Big Ten football season starting in January. He also shares his thoughts on having a winter season and player safety.

