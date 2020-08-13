During fall football standoff, Nebraska affirms it's a 'fully committed member' of Big Ten

Nebraska had wanted to play its own set of games this fall if the Big Ten hadn't allowed competition. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said late Tuesday night, to Yahoo Sports, that NU wouldn't be able to do that and still remain a member of the Big Ten. Husker coach Scott Frost said Monday that Nebraska was a “proud member” of the Big Ten, and its statement after the Big Ten’s decision said nothing of leaving the league for the Big 12 or another conference.

That’s how much of the national media took it, though, using Nebraska football like a punching bag Tuesday evening and Wednesday. Two ESPN personalities — Michael Wilbon and Desmond Howard — suggested the Big Ten should kick Nebraska out of the league. Howard said Warren should demand an apology from NU.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day briefly joined Nebraska’s cause Wednesday morning, but by Wednesday afternoon OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith said in a statement the Buckeyes were focused solely on spring football plans. No other league teams — including Iowa, whose in-state rival, Iowa State, remains on track to play football this fall — took up the Huskers’ cause.