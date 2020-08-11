Five key questions after the Big Ten postponed fall sports

Well, a volleyball Final Four without the Big Ten or the Pac-12, is it? The two leagues have won the last seven national titles and 19 of the last 20. The NCAA controls that championship and may very well move it to spring with any leagues still playing sports in fall moving volleyball to the spring, too.

And maybe it won’t if Nebraska presses its position to play in the fall, which could dredge up its own set of issues and frustration related to the Big Ten. But if Nebraska chooses not to play its own schedule, while the Big 12, ACC and SEC stay on course, it could feel very empty and bitter. Jobs will be lost. Sports may be cut. Bars and restaurants will be financially shocked. Again, Nebraska’s mild defiance has delayed some of the grieving, and may even keep it at bay.