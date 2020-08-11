Five key questions after the Big Ten postponed fall sports

The Big Ten made a historic and stunning decision Tuesday to postpone its fall sports until at least spring 2021. While Nebraska made an assertion Monday that it would attempt to pursue its own 2020 fall schedule, questions about that and many other things still remain.
Here are five to watch:
* * *
What about NCAA eligibility of all Husker athletes?
Here’s a place to start because the answer has to be decided soon, according to the NCAA’s edict that each division have an answer by Aug. 14. Will athletes who are seniors keep their eligibility even if there isn’t a spring season? Will non-seniors keep their years?
This matters because there are other conferences, at the moment, that might still play fall sports, schools that haven’t even begun fully-fledged practices yet. If the NCAA doesn’t grant a fifth-year senior a sixth year, does that fifth-year senior get a chance to consider a transfer? Division I teams will have to figure that out very soon. Another topic to hash out soon will be whether 2021 recruits who choose to sign early can go from their high school football seasons straight to a spring season.
Will the Big Ten really allow Nebraska to plot out its own football schedule for the fall?
NU wants to do it. Coach Scott Frost said so Monday, and was joined by his players in support. Is it feasible in the Big Ten bylaws? The league owns Nebraska’s media rights, and based on the Tuesday comments in The Athletic of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta — who wanted to play football this fall, too — the Big Ten wouldn’t look kindly upon such a move.
One would think the league would assert its position quickly — albeit privately — on the matter, leaving Nebraska to decide if it wants to defy the league or not.
At this point, remember, the Huskers can’t even practice in pads, much less play a game. Outside of releasing a statement, Nebraska went silent on Tuesday, which may indicate a gameplay, of sorts, is afoot. Of course, Nebraska playing a schedule is contingent on having teams to play. There are some available, especially among Group of 5 conferences, but those leagues have their own decisions to make, too. BYU is out there. So is Liberty, where former Husker quarterback Turner Gill is in administration.
Would it draw TV eyeballs? Crowds? If Nebraska plays now could it play again in the spring? So many questions.
If there isn’t a fall season — and in volleyball and women’s soccer, there won’t be — what do athletes do?
On Big Ten Network, Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said his athletes will go into a 20-hour-a-week work segment, similar to a mini-camp in football. Nebraska athletes can enter into that phase. It’s not much, but it’s something. One presumes, with no competition this season, NU’s testing protocols stay in place.
What about the NCAA Volleyball Final Four in Omaha?
Well, a volleyball Final Four without the Big Ten or the Pac-12, is it? The two leagues have won the last seven national titles and 19 of the last 20. The NCAA controls that championship and may very well move it to spring with any leagues still playing sports in fall moving volleyball to the spring, too.
Again: The Big Ten and Pac-12 dominate volleyball.
Has it all sunk in yet?
No.
And maybe it won’t if Nebraska presses its position to play in the fall, which could dredge up its own set of issues and frustration related to the Big Ten. But if Nebraska chooses not to play its own schedule, while the Big 12, ACC and SEC stay on course, it could feel very empty and bitter. Jobs will be lost. Sports may be cut. Bars and restaurants will be financially shocked. Again, Nebraska’s mild defiance has delayed some of the grieving, and may even keep it at bay.