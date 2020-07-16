Lexi Sun

Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Sun was one of several Husker coaches and student-athletes in a video promoting mask-wearing. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, volleyball player Lexi Sun and Husker football offensive coordinator Matt Lubick were among NU coaches and players telling fans to wear a mask in a video released by Nebraska's athletic department. 

Hoiberg, Lubick, Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams, Husker running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Ryan Held and softball coach Rhonda Revelle were the coaches involved in the video. Volleyball player Lexi Sun, soccer player Olivia Brown, wrestler Kevon Davenport and men's gymnast Khalil Jackson were the student-athletes. 

Each wore black Adidas masks in the video. 

"Wear a mask and practice social distancing," Hoiberg said in the video. "It's that simple."

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 26

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email