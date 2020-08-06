Husker athletes request more diversity, minority representation among NU coaches, administrators

A group of Nebraska athletes on Thursday started a social media campaign with a two-page letter that requested far greater minority representation among athletic leadership positions at NU.

Using the hashtag #LegacyOverImage, the athletes said the "student-athlete minority population is significantly higher than the staff minority population" at Nebraska, which "leads to isolation and tokenization of minority staff within their respective departments."

The group is requesting, among other things, "multiple" people of color serving as senior administrators, head coaches, psychologists and "positions within their respective departments that have hiring power within Nebraska Athletics." The goal, the letter says, is to shrink the person-of-color representation gap between Nebraska student-athletes and Nebraska staff by 50% in three years and 100% in five years.

NU has never had a Black head coach. The school currently has one minority head coach, swimming and diving head coach Pablo Morales.

The group also calls for a memorial dedicated to George Flippin, the first Black football player to compete for Nebraska, along with Flippin formally being recognized as a captain of the 1893 team.