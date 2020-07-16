Husker athletics ranks second in Big Ten in profits, per USA Today database

The Nebraska athletic department turned a $12 million profit during the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to a USA Today report.

The yearly USA Today database includes information on 227 athletic departments budgets. Nebraska ranked 21st in total revenue, bringing in slightly more than $136.2 million. NU spent $124 million in total expenses. The $12 million in profit is second-most in the Big Ten, behind Indiana, which made $13 million.

Nebraska was seventh in the Big Ten in revenue, just behind Iowa and Michigan State and ahead of Minnesota. The Huskers were eighth in spending, ahead of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers and Purdue.

Texas brought in the most revenue at $223.8 million, and Ohio State was the highest spender, shelling out $220.5 million to fund the athletic department.

Schools often differ in their bookkeeping practices, for example combining men's and women's basketball or keeping them separate. The database also does not include some private schools. Northwestern was the only Big Ten school that did not appear in the database.

The $136 million in revenue for Nebraska is a drop from the 2017-18 total of $142 million. Contributions to the athletic department in the 2018-19 fiscal year dropped for the third straight year, with $6.68 million in donations. That’s the lowest that item line has been since 2010. Last year, Nebraska got $16 million in contributions. The year prior, it was $26 million.

The athletic department gave $10.5 million to the school, according to the database, which is nearly twice as much as it gave in the previous three years.