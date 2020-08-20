Husker parents threaten legal action if Big Ten doesn't clarify decision to postpone football

Parents of Iowa, Ohio State and Purdue players — and perhaps more — have indicated they will be at the Big Ten offices in Chicago on Friday to protest the decision. Snodgrass said Nebraska parents won’t be part of that effort. Warren told ESPN in an interview this week the league offices have been closed amid the pandemic, with employees working remotely.

Said Warren: “I’m sure at the appropriate time in the appropriate setting, we’ll have an opportunity to meet.”

Snodgrass said parents from multiple Big Ten schools have already been communicating and that there is interest in a “next step” for action within a larger parent group. Flood will take the lead on that.

“(Flood) doesn’t have a child that plays on the team, but he’s like a lot of other Nebraskans all around this state with a stake in the team because it’s such a big thing in the state of Nebraska,” Snodgrass said. “We’ve been very lucky to have him representing us.”

In the meantime, players continue to adjust. Snodgrass said his son, a redshirt freshman, was among those who has gotten over the initial shock of not playing this fall. But he expects a bigger gut punch to come if fall Saturdays pass with more than half of the 130 FBS programs playing football and Nebraska isn’t one of them.