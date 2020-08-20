Husker parents threaten legal action if Big Ten doesn't clarify decision to postpone football

The week has felt like a blur to Glen Snodgrass. The last few days might as well have been two months.
But Snodgrass — whose son, Garrett, is a linebacker on the Nebraska football team — doesn’t mind. Neither do dozens of other Husker parents who continued their whirlwind collaborative effort Thursday by crafting a second letter to the Big Ten with an aim to either save fall football in 2020 or gain more clarity on why it was postponed.
“We got zero negative feedback on the letter,” said Snodgrass, who estimated more than 100 Nebraska families had a chance to read it before it posted to social media late Thursday.
Many of the points in the most recent message were similar to the original that was written last Sunday. It addresses the fact that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren’s son is still planning to play football at Mississippi State. It states concern for the mental health of players who had their seasons taken away. It demands greater transparency as to the decision-making process in postponing fall sports.
“Your student athletes are entitled to know who made the decision and how they voted,” the letter read.
But unlike Sunday, this message carried threat of legal action and was composed by lawyer and former Nebraska state senator Mike Flood, who is representing the parent group. It demands all documents relating to the vote to postpone as well as the medical studies and data the league council used to arrive at its conclusion.
If the information is not delivered by noon central time on Monday, the letter read, “we will have no choice but to file suit in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska.”
Snodgrass, who is the football coach at York High School, emphasized that the group remains solely a parent-led effort separate from the University of Nebraska. Time is against them, he said, with other leagues like the Big 12 and SEC set to begin their seasons next month.
“Ultimately we would love for them to play football in the Big Ten,” Snodgrass said. “We realize this is a difficult process, but that’s what our end hope is.”
Nebraska leadership in recent days has indicated it is moving away from hopes of a fall football campaign. UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said on Lincoln radio station KLIN on Wednesday there is a “growing level of enthusiasm” for a season that begins in January 2021. NU Athletic Director Bill Moos on Thursday told The World-Herald “there won’t be fall football.”
Still, parents from at least two other league schools also issued prominent reactions Thursday after Warren released a more detailed statement Wednesday about the postponement decision.
Iowa parents wrote that they “firmly reject” Warren’s explanation, adding, “the lack of transparency, hypocrisy and failure of leadership gives us no confidence in this decision, or future decisions.” Randy Wade, the father of Ohio State star cornerback Shaun Wade who has led the OSU parental cause, tweeted there hasn’t been “enough conversation for us.”
Parents of Iowa, Ohio State and Purdue players — and perhaps more — have indicated they will be at the Big Ten offices in Chicago on Friday to protest the decision. Snodgrass said Nebraska parents won’t be part of that effort. Warren told ESPN in an interview this week the league offices have been closed amid the pandemic, with employees working remotely.
Said Warren: “I’m sure at the appropriate time in the appropriate setting, we’ll have an opportunity to meet.”
Snodgrass said parents from multiple Big Ten schools have already been communicating and that there is interest in a “next step” for action within a larger parent group. Flood will take the lead on that.
“(Flood) doesn’t have a child that plays on the team, but he’s like a lot of other Nebraskans all around this state with a stake in the team because it’s such a big thing in the state of Nebraska,” Snodgrass said. “We’ve been very lucky to have him representing us.”
In the meantime, players continue to adjust. Snodgrass said his son, a redshirt freshman, was among those who has gotten over the initial shock of not playing this fall. But he expects a bigger gut punch to come if fall Saturdays pass with more than half of the 130 FBS programs playing football and Nebraska isn’t one of them.
“That’s the time I’m mostly concerned for for those kids,” Snodgrass said. “They’ll get through it, but I think that will be the toughest time for them.”
Letter to the Big Ten office and Commissioner Kevin Warren from Nebraska Football parents and attorney Mike Flood. Our student athletes deserve some answers. #GBR pic.twitter.com/yVP0JZLvNo— Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents (@ParentsNebraska) August 21, 2020
