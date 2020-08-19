Huskers are done with summer baseball. Now it's time to build toward 2021

Will Bolt didn’t have to check the stats to know how this summer turned out for Nebraska baseball players.

The prospect of finding openings on summer-league teams for every willing Husker seemed far-fetched a few months ago. College seasons crumbled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many prominent summer standbys like the Cape Cod League canceled soon after. Programs around the country scrambled to secure dwindling roster spots for their players.

Nebraska eventually found a home for everyone. As the Huskers return to campus this week, upward of 30 do so having gained some sort of experience against other college talent.

“Everyone that was healthy, pretty much, was out playing,” said Bolt, entering his second year at Nebraska. “If you would have told me that in May or June, I would have thought that wouldn’t even be possible.”

More than usual, the emphasis this summer was on at-bats and innings more than batting lines and earned-run averages after NU’s spring lasted just 15 games. The warm-weather months were about development, Bolt said, and the Huskers got plenty of it as they made their first move toward figuring out what the 2021 squad could look like.