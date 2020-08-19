Huskers are done with summer baseball. Now it's time to build toward 2021

Will Bolt didn’t have to check the stats to know how this summer turned out for Nebraska baseball players.
The prospect of finding openings on summer-league teams for every willing Husker seemed far-fetched a few months ago. College seasons crumbled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many prominent summer standbys like the Cape Cod League canceled soon after. Programs around the country scrambled to secure dwindling roster spots for their players.
Nebraska eventually found a home for everyone. As the Huskers return to campus this week, upward of 30 do so having gained some sort of experience against other college talent.
“Everyone that was healthy, pretty much, was out playing,” said Bolt, entering his second year at Nebraska. “If you would have told me that in May or June, I would have thought that wouldn’t even be possible.”
More than usual, the emphasis this summer was on at-bats and innings more than batting lines and earned-run averages after NU’s spring lasted just 15 games. The warm-weather months were about development, Bolt said, and the Huskers got plenty of it as they made their first move toward figuring out what the 2021 squad could look like.
Nebraska coaches may take summer numbers with “a grain of salt,” Bolt said, but there was plenty to be encouraged about. Among the highlights:
» Shay Schanaman. The sophomore right-hander from Grand Island posted a 1.09 ERA with 42 strikeouts and eight walks in 24-2/3 innings — including a no-hitter — with the Hastings Sodbusters of the Expedition League. Nebraska’s closer to open last year is clearly trending toward a place in next year’s weekend rotation.
“He did a nice job going out and making a statement,” Bolt said. “This is something he really wants to work for is being a starting pitcher, and he went and backed it up.”
» Cade Povich. The lefty from Bellevue West landed a weekend job last spring and built on it this summer with the Savannah (Georgia) Bananas of the Coastal Plains League. In 26-1/3 frames, the sophomore posted a 2.05 ERA with 34 punchouts and seven walks. Said Bolt: “He took a step in the right direction to becoming what we feel like can be a front-line starting pitcher in our conference.”
» Spencer Schwellenbach. Nebraska’s sophomore shortstop dominated the Northwoods League with the Traverse City Pit Spitters, hitting .356 with six doubles, 17 RBIs and 12 steals in 22 games. With an elite walk-to-strikeout ratio of 15-4, his on-base percentage swelled to .462.
» Efrain Cervantes. The 2020 signee and junior college transfer from the state of Arizona navigated summer school early, then piled up 19 games late with the Sodbusters. The infielder hit .324, reached base at a clip of .432 and collected 10 doubles and 19 RBIs.
Another player with a notable summer was Colby Gomes, who was a freshman All-American as Nebraska’s 2019 closer before scuffling to a 6.89 ERA in four starts in the spring. He struck out 14 and walked two with a 1.38 ERA across 13 innings — all in relief — with the Tulsa Drillers of the Texas Collegiate Baseball League.
Gomes also did some hitting into August, though Bolt said the sophomore righty from Millard West will still focus on pitching at Nebraska. A return to relieving may be in store for the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder with perhaps the best fastball on the team.
“I don’t want to pigeonhole anybody into any specific role, but I think certainly Colby can find himself back in the bullpen,” Bolt said. “He could find himself starting, too.”
One bad outing or small slump can torpedo summer stats. Bolt said that’s why he mostly checks for whether hitters can control their at-bats (get on base) and if pitchers can command the strike zone (limit walks).
Among Nebraska’s hitters to meet that criteria are senior outfielder Logan Foster (.270 average, .410 on-base percentage in 18 games with the Bananas), sophomore infielder Cam Chick (.190 average, .404 OBP with team-best 22 runs in 29 games with the Drillers) and incoming juco catcher transfer Griffin Everitt (.221 average, .352 OBP in 41 games with the Sodbusters).
Pitchers with unremarkable summer ERAs but strong strikeout-to-walk ratios include Texas A&M transfer Cam Wynne (23-14 in 18 innings), junior Trey Kissack (22-7 in 15-2/3 innings), redshirt freshman Caleb Feekin (31-18 in 32-1/3 frames) and true freshman Quinn Mason (24-11 in 21 innings). Mason and Feekin worked mainly as starters.
Also of note:
» Of Nebraska’s three 2020 seniors returning next year, only catcher Luke Roskam played this summer. Outfielders Joe Acker (knee) and Mojo Hagge (hand) underwent offseason procedures but plan to participate in fall workouts.
» Junior catcher Gunner Hellstrom went 4 for 9 in a pair of games with the Northern Michigan Dune Bears of the Northwoods League before a COVID-19 outbreak ended their season. Another hitter, freshman first baseman Luke Boynton, hurried to return from a spring procedure to his arm and hit just .160 in 16 games with the Expedition League’s Fremont Moo.
» Pitchers Jake Bunz and Connor Curry didn’t throw this summer while working through different stages of recovery from Tommy John surgery. Bolt said both should get in work at some point this fall. Junior Paul Tillotson (back surgery) also didn’t pitch. Max Schreiber and New Mexico State transfer Chance Hroch didn’t throw either, though not for health reasons.
» Sophomore lefty Kyle Perry underwent Tommy John surgery this summer after a strong start with the Moo. He had struck out 11 in 5-2/3 scoreless innings.
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH
