Huskers make top six for California defensive end
Huskers make top six for California defensive end

Nebraska football made the final six teams for the one top 2021 defenders in the state of California on Friday when Rancho Santa Margarita High School defensive end Derek Wilkins announced on Twitter his top group.

The Huskers were joined by UCLA, California, Washington, Stanford and Boston College. A four-star prospect according to 247Sports and ESPN and a three-star according to Rivals, Wilkins had 54 tackles and seven sacks last year.

