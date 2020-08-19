In letter, Big Ten Commissioner explains and defends decision to postpone fall sports

LINCOLN — First things first: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said on Wednesday the league's presidents and chancellors actually voted to postpone the fall sports season until at least 2021.
It's right there in the first paragraph of an open letter Warren sent to the "Big Ten community" late in the afternoon, speaking presumably to athletic directors, coaches, players and their parents, many of which were frustrated by the league's decision to postpone just six days after unveiling its 2020 football schedule.
"The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited," Warren wrote. "The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts."
Later in the letter, Warren laid out the medical reasons for the decision. They were:
» Transmission rates continue to rise at an alarming rate with little indication from medical experts that our campuses, communities or country could gain control of the spread of the virus prior to the start of competition.
As our teams were ramping up for more intense practices, many of our medical staffs did not think the interventions we had planned would be adequate to decrease the potential spread even with very regular testing.
As the general student body comes back to campus, spread to student-athletes could reintroduce infection into our athletics community.
» There is simply too much we do not know about the virus, recovery from infection, and longer-term effects. While the data on cardiomyopathy is preliminary and incomplete, the uncertain risk was unacceptable at this time.
» Concerns surrounding contact tracing still exist, including the inability to social distance in contact sports pursuant to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. While risk mitigation processes (e.g., physical distancing, face coverings, proper hygiene, etc.) can be implemented across campus for the student body population, it became clear those processes could not be fully implemented in contact sports.
With the start of full-contact practices and competitions, it became increasingly clear that contact tracing and quarantining would risk frequent and significant disruptions to the practice and competition calendar.
Accurate and widely available rapid testing may help mitigate those concerns, but access to accurate tests is currently limited.
Significant concerns also exist regarding the testing supply chain, generally, for many of our institutions
Financial considerations, Warren said, were not taken into account. And while he understands the "passion of the many student-athletes and their families who were disappointed by the decision," there were "many who have a great deal of concern and anxiety regarding the pandemic."
Warren said the league is creating a Return to Competition Task Force "consisting of members from the COP/C, sports medicine and university medical personnel, Athletic Directors, Head Coaches, Faculty Athletic Representatives and Senior Women Administrators to plan for the return of fall sports competition as soon as possible."
"We will explore many factors including the number of football games that can reasonably be played from a health perspective in a full calendar year while maintaining a premier competitive experience for our student-athletes culminating in a Big Ten Championship," Warren said.
