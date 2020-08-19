In letter, Big Ten Commissioner explains and defends decision to postpone fall sports

Financial considerations, Warren said, were not taken into account. And while he understands the "passion of the many student-athletes and their families who were disappointed by the decision," there were "many who have a great deal of concern and anxiety regarding the pandemic."

Warren said the league is creating a Return to Competition Task Force "consisting of members from the COP/C, sports medicine and university medical personnel, Athletic Directors, Head Coaches, Faculty Athletic Representatives and Senior Women Administrators to plan for the return of fall sports competition as soon as possible."

"We will explore many factors including the number of football games that can reasonably be played from a health perspective in a full calendar year while maintaining a premier competitive experience for our student-athletes culminating in a Big Ten Championship," Warren said.