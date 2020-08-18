McKewon: NCAA, Big Ten have questions to answer. 'Nobody knows what the heck is going on'

LINCOLN — One of the wisest, funniest voices in the wilderness last week, Nebraska track and field coach Gary Pepin summed up the current mess of college athletics.
“Nobody knows what the heck is going on right now,” Pepin said.
The old veteran of Nebraska athletics has seen just about everything over a half-century coaching. The coronavirus pandemic is a new one.
He hasn’t really been able to talk to all of his athletes in person — the team’s typical back-to-school barbecue was called off — and several international athletes haven't made it back to campus. His team can’t work out yet inside the Devaney Sports Center.
The Ed Weir track they’re currently working out on will be removed at some point for a new football building, but not before a new track is at least placed near “The Ice Box” on Innovation Campus. NU Athletic Director Bill Moos assured Pepin of that this summer.
Meet scheduling for next spring is usually done over the summer and early fall. But no one is doing anything at this point. Indoor meets in February during the pandemic? How can anything be nailed down?
Another question has cropped up recently among Pepin's assistants.
“I’ve heard from some of my staff, ‘Well, maybe I should get out of coaching and get into the field I got my degree in,’” Pepin said.
Sports like track and field have drawn athletes from across the world to American colleges and helped them get degrees, jobs and, in some cases, Olympic medals. But the entire economy of non-revenue sports is in flux, waiting for answers from the NCAA and major conferences on key questions:
» What will be the NCAA’s decision on eligibility for football players who don’t play this fall?
» After mostly sitting out the major college football discussion, will the NCAA have a coordinated plan for the winter and spring sports that allows athletes to compete safely?
» Does the Big Ten, with all of its money, have a good plan to make spring football possible regardless of whether the ACC, Big 12 and SEC play this fall?
» With the NCAA’s public opinion rating about as low as it can go, can it defend itself, and amateurism in general, by managing this moment?
That last question is a big one. We’ll explore it more this fall, because the very idea of college sports may hang in the balance over the next year.
But the first key question about eligibility will be answered by the end of this week. While the NCAA may not control FBS football’s postseason, it does control the eligibility clock. What will it do?
According to The Athletic, West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons — chair of the Division I Football Oversight Committee — will lobby for athletes to keep a year of eligibility whether they play in the fall or spring of 2020-21. The NCAA Division I council has recommended something a little tougher: Athletes who exceed 50% of their typical season — six games or more in football — would have that season count toward their eligibility.
In other words, if the ACC, Big 12 and SEC complete their seasons in full, anyone who played all year would burn a season of eligibility. A guy who played four games would not.
Lyons’ approach basically gives every fall athlete a free year. Nebraska volleyball seniors Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun could play through the fall of 2021 or spring of 2022, for example. Adrian Martinez would essentially be a true sophomore instead of a junior; Dicaprio Bootle a redshirt junior instead of a redshirt senior.
The Council’s recommendation hinges more on whether a season happens and how much of it gets played. If the Big Ten has a winter/spring football season, and a Husker senior gets hurt in game five, he’d keep his year.
Either way, the NCAA would have to adjust scholarship limits for schools to reflect incoming classes. Schools would then have to decide how many scholarships it wants to afford or honor. A 100-scholarship limit in football doesn’t mean every program would carry 100 scholarship players.
In not pursuing eligibility waivers last spring, Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez basically told athletes who lost their final year of eligibility goodbye and good luck. Would he do the same to a Badger football senior?
Coaches often talk about “controlling what you can control.” With so much out of their hands — combined with their competitive nature — it makes for an uncomfortable moment.
How about the next question on the NCAA’s plan for winter and spring sports?
College basketball fans already got their cue when the NCAA released a statement Monday saying it’ll have an update in mid-September about whether practices can start on time later that month.
The NCAA’s money comes largely from basketball. The pandemic hit so quickly last March that attempting an alternate plan — like a bubbled Sweet 16 tournament — wasn’t possible.
But the NBA’s successful return shows a bubble can work. Rumors of bubble plans — which The World-Herald’s Jon Nyatawa reported last week — come from a knowledgeable place. Most schools will dismiss students for the semester before or just after Thanksgiving. At UNL, that’s Nov. 25. Regular classes won’t resume until Jan. 11.
That’s 58 days on an empty campus. You can play a lot of bubbled basketball in 58 days. And since basketball players have been playing over holiday breaks for years — NU played six games last year between Dec. 14 and Jan. 13 — it won’t be new to them. And testing 15 basketball players is different than testing 150 football players.
What about other winter sports such as wrestling, gymnastics and indoor track and field? The NCAA will manage its money-maker first. Hopefully other sports have leaders trying to figure this out.
Where’s the Big Ten? As of Tuesday afternoon, it's quiet.
Parents of many Big Ten players at Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State and Nebraska want to talk to Commissioner Kevin Warren personally. They’ve already penned letters to him. Whether or not he gives them a more definitive answer on why the league postponed its season, the question remains: When will the Big Ten play?
Any chance to get it going this fall has to happen very soon. This week, or next week at the latest.
If it’s spring, the league may want to produce those plans quickly — however unfinished — to stave off any transfers. A mass exodus from any Big Ten program seems unlikely because practice has already started at other programs still playing and schools don’t have unlimited scholarships. But a firm plan helps coaches — as deservedly frustrated as they might be — give clarity to players.
I still think this is true: If the ACC, Big 12 and SEC get through a good chunk of their seasons, the Big Ten will have its spring season. It’ll be close to non-negotiable, since the TV money will be out there, and every little bit will help athletic departments already staring into the financial abyss.
Ask any Olympic sport coach, like Pepin, what’s coming if football doesn’t happen, and you’ll appreciate the impact.
“The loss of revenue is going to be really, really devastating,” he said.
