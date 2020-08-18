McKewon: NCAA, Big Ten have questions to answer. 'Nobody knows what the heck is going on'

Sports like track and field have drawn athletes from across the world to American colleges and helped them get degrees, jobs and, in some cases, Olympic medals. But the entire economy of non-revenue sports is in flux, waiting for answers from the NCAA and major conferences on key questions:

» What will be the NCAA’s decision on eligibility for football players who don’t play this fall?

» After mostly sitting out the major college football discussion, will the NCAA have a coordinated plan for the winter and spring sports that allows athletes to compete safely?

» Does the Big Ten, with all of its money, have a good plan to make spring football possible regardless of whether the ACC, Big 12 and SEC play this fall?

» With the NCAA’s public opinion rating about as low as it can go, can it defend itself, and amateurism in general, by managing this moment?

That last question is a big one. We’ll explore it more this fall, because the very idea of college sports may hang in the balance over the next year.

But the first key question about eligibility will be answered by the end of this week. While the NCAA may not control FBS football’s postseason, it does control the eligibility clock. What will it do?