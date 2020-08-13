Nebraska affirms commitment to Big Ten

LINCOLN - The quiet standoff between Nebraska and the Big Ten Conference appears to be over.

NU President Ted Carter and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green on Thursday morning released a brief statement reaffirming the university's commitment to the Big Ten, which will not allow the Huskers to play fall football games in the wake of a decision to postpone the 2020 fall season.

“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference. It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance," the statement read.

"We have the greatest fans in college athletics. This has been a difficult and disappointing week for the Husker family. We all look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student-athletes, on the field and in the arena.”

Nebraska had wanted to play its own set of games this fall - scheduling willing teams - if the Big Ten hadn't allowed competition. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said late Tuesday night, to Yahoo! Sports, that NU wouldn't be able to do that and still remain a member of the Big Ten. Husker coach Scott Frost said on Monday that Nebraska was a “proud member” of the Big Ten, and its statement after the Big Ten’s decision said nothing of leaving the league for the Big 12 or otherwise.