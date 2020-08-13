Nebraska affirms it's a 'fully committed member' of Big Ten

Nebraska had wanted to play its own set of games this fall if the Big Ten hadn't allowed competition. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said late Tuesday night, to Yahoo Sports, that NU wouldn't be able to do that and still remain a member of the Big Ten.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday he supports the position of Carter and Green that the university should stay in the Big Ten.

"I support them a hundred percent," Ricketts said.​ "The Big Ten has been great for the University of Nebraska, and obviously there's a lot of considerations that go into this.

"I know that fans would like to see football games. So would I. The Big Ten has made the decision they're not going to do football games. Maybe that will change down the road, but I certainly agree with President Carter and Chancellor Green's decision to stay in the Big Ten and keep that commitment."