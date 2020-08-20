Nebraska can still practice even though there won't be a football season this fall

Nebraska and every other FBS program that won’t play this fall will be allowed to conduct 12 hours of football work each week beginning Monday.

This model is a middle ground between the 20 hours per week teams get during the season and the eight hours during the offseason. The NCAA Football Oversight Committee approved the recommendation Tuesday, and the Division I Council adopted it as emergency legislation in a virtual meeting Wednesday. It will run through at least Oct. 4.

Within those 12 hours, no more than five can be on-field skill instruction. No contact or full pads will be allowed, though players may wear helmets. The other seven hours may go toward strength and conditioning, meetings and film review.

The model also includes a four-hour daily limit and requires two off days each week.

Many schools in leagues that postponed football — the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American — had been working out 20 hours per week through this week. Wisconsin and Illinois, for example, indicated last week they intend to continue practicing despite no fall season.