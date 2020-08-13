Nebraska makes clear it's committed to Big Ten and will be 'in compliance' with league rules

LINCOLN — Seeking to stop a false narrative in its tracks Thursday, top leaders at the University of Nebraska affirmed their commitment to the Big Ten.
The Huskers don’t have eyes for the Big 12 or anywhere else. And Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos, Thursday night, closed the door on the possibility of playing football in the fall after the Big Ten said the Huskers couldn't.
"We will be in compliance," Moos said, adding the Big Ten did not make it permissible to play. "...We like the Big Ten. We're going to compete in the Big Ten and be successful in the Big Ten."
NU President Ted Carter and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green on Thursday morning released a brief statement reaffirming the university's commitment to the Big Ten.
“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference. It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance," the statement read.
"We have the greatest fans in college athletics. This has been a difficult and disappointing week for the Husker family. We all look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student-athletes, on the field and in the arena.”
Unlike a Tuesday statement that expressed significant disappointment in the Big Ten's decision not to play football in the fall, coach Scott Frost and Athletic Director Bill Moos didn’t add their names to Carter and Green's statement. Nebraska had wanted to play its own set of self-scheduled nonconference games this fall if the Big Ten hadn't allowed competition. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told Yahoo Sports late Tuesday night that NU wouldn't be able to do that and still remain a member of the Big Ten.
When asked to clarify Carter and Green's statement — and whether it meant Nebraska was not playing football games this fall — a UNL spokesperson said it was a question better asked to Husker Athletics. Moos did not immediately return a phone call. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the NU Athletic Department had not responded to a request for comment from Moos or Frost.
The Thursday morning statement, the spokesperson said, was sent out in part because of “the false ‘leaving the Big Ten’ narrative was starting to take a life of its own,” particularly at UNL, where the Academic Senate sent out a single-question survey Wednesday asking whether professors thought Nebraska should leave the Big Ten so it could play football this fall.
While Frost said Monday that Nebraska was a “proud member” of the Big Ten, and its Tuesday statement after the Big Ten’s decision said nothing of leaving the league for the Big 12 or another conference — the national media seemed to take NU’s statement as a threat to bolt the Big Ten and even World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel asked in Wednesday's editions if it will be remembered as the beginning of the end of Nebraska and the Big Ten. He answered his own question: "Absolutely." ESPN personalities — Michael Wilbon and Desmond Howard — suggested the Big Ten should kick Nebraska out of the league. Howard said Warren should demand an apology from NU.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day briefly joined Nebraska’s cause Wednesday morning, but by Wednesday afternoon OSU A.D. Gene Smith said in a statement the Buckeyes were focused solely on spring football plans because fall football wasn’t “allowable.” No other league teams — including Iowa, whose in-state rival, Iowa State of the Big 12, remains on track to play football this fall — took up the Huskers’ cause.
As of Thursday, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC remain on track to play this fall with modified schedules, as do several leagues like Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference. The College Football Playoff — chaired, ironically, by Iowa A.D. Gary Barta — plans a postseason for the teams remaining in action.
Meanwhile, The Big Ten reportedly got to work on a 2021 plan Wednesday. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm submitted his own plan Thursday morning that starts in late February and accommodates a shortened fall season that would start in October. Day was looking for a plan that started the first week of January — with training camp in December — and allows for a regular fall season to be played.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday he supports the position of Carter and Green that the university should stay in the Big Ten.
"I support them a hundred percent," Ricketts said. "The Big Ten has been great for the University of Nebraska, and obviously there's a lot of considerations that go into this.
"I know that fans would like to see football games. So would I. The Big Ten has made the decision they're not going to do football games. Maybe that will change down the road, but I certainly agree with President Carter and Chancellor Green's decision to stay in the Big Ten and keep that commitment."
Thursday afternoon, Husker Athletics sent to season ticket holders a one-week extension on a questionnaire related to season ticket rollovers.
"The Big Ten has postponed all athletic events for the Fall 2020, including football," the email read in part.
Later in the email, the email outlines that NU's "financial challenge ahead of us is even greater than we expected one week ago." Nebraska also told season ticket holders in the email that it will "reach out for additional feedback when we have more details about a possible spring season."
A joint statement from me and @UofNE_President Ted Carter on the Big Ten. pic.twitter.com/zRmI5HaBT1— Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) August 13, 2020
