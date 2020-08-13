Nebraska makes clear it's committed to Big Ten, but doesn't address playing football this fall

When asked to clarify Carter and Green's statement — and whether it meant Nebraska was not playing football games this fall — a UNL spokesperson said it was a question better asked to Husker Athletics. Moos did not immediately return a phone call. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the NU Athletic Department had not responded to a request for comment from Moos or Frost.

The Thursday morning statement, the spokesperson said, was sent out in part because of “the false ‘leaving the Big Ten’ narrative was starting to take a life of its own,” particularly at UNL, where the Academic Senate sent out a single-question survey Wednesday asking whether professors thought Nebraska should leave the Big Ten so it could play football this fall.

While Frost said Monday that Nebraska was a “proud member” of the Big Ten, and its Tuesday statement after the Big Ten’s decision said nothing of leaving the league for the Big 12 or another conference — the national media seemed to take NU’s statement as a threat to bolt the Big Ten and even World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel asked in Wednesday's editions if it will be remembered as the beginning of the end of Nebraska and the Big Ten. He answered his own question: "Absolutely." ESPN personalities — Michael Wilbon and Desmond Howard — suggested the Big Ten should kick Nebraska out of the league. Howard said Warren should demand an apology from NU.