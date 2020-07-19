Nebraska year in review: After seasons of missed opportunities, Huskers need silver lining

Season low: On the court, it was being swept in all three matches against Wisconsin. That included the regional final, when NU hit a season-low .062 in straight sets. For a Nebraska program that prides itself on always competing for conference and national titles, it was clearly a tier below the Badgers in 2019.

Trending: With its entire starting lineup back and the NCAA Final Four in Omaha this year, the Huskers want a season — of any kind — to happen in the coming months. Experience at every position should give it an advantage over teams that are reloading, and depth of talent means it can win in a variety of ways. In short, just another ho-hum year as a national contender for coach John Cook and his squad.

WRESTLING

How it played out: NU returned seven starters, including four All-Americans. Only two of the returners were seniors. And Mark Manning’s team was peaking as the calendar turned to March. After dropping their first three league duals in January, including back-to-back weekends to No. 1 Iowa and No. 2 Penn State, the Huskers won their final six duals — four over ranked opponents. Then at the Big Ten tournament, NU used its depth to finish behind only Iowa and beat third-place Ohio State by 20 points. NU had no individual champions, but six of its 10 wrestlers were in the top three in their weight classes — Eric Schultz (second at 197 pounds), CJ Red (third at 141), Collin Purinton (third at 149), Peyton Robb (third at 157), Isaiah White (third at 165) and Taylor Venz (third at 184). With that depth, Manning thought his team would be among the national title contenders, but the championships were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.