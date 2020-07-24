'Dog days of summer'? Not this year for Husker baseball players competing in the Expedition League

Everitt, his future Nebraska teammate and a current Sodbuster, recently hammered an Olson elevated changeup at an exit velocity of 105 mph for some damage. Now, Olson joked, he knows what not to do with hitters like that. Everitt — hitting .190 through 20 games — spent the past two years at Kansas City Kansas Community College after graduating from Lincoln Southwest.

Everitt is also getting to know Hastings pitchers he will catch at Nebraska in Kissack and Schanaman, both of whom are living with their parents in Grand Island. Everitt — who is staying with the Schanamans this summer — called the pitches for Schanaman’s 10-strikeout no-hitter last week.

The gem was just part of a stellar year for Schanaman as he transitions from a reliever to starter this summer. He owns 42 strikeouts in 24⅔ innings and a sparkling 1.09 ERA.

Daily life isn’t glamorous. He and the Sodbusters get an hour at the Hastings YMCA every day they want it. He knocked out a few business classes in June. Now he sleeps in, works out, eats and plays.

“That’s probably 85% of the whole summer,” Schanaman said. “For every college baseball player in the summer, that’s their routine. It’s not much different here. We’re all in the same boat and it’s a grind, but you get your routine in and have fun.”