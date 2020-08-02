Husker OC Matt Lubick doesn't see walk-on 'dropoff' as depth could be key in coronavirus season

“I think he’s more mature than me,” Lubick said. “Just talking to him, and just how he has such a good feel for the group. He’s wise beyond his years.”

Years of inconsistent recruiting and roster attrition have long had Nebraska turning to its walk-on pass catchers: be it Grant Mulkey in 2004 and 2005, Todd Peterson in 2006, 2007 and 2008 or Brandon Reilly in 2015 and 2016. Among returning Huskers, only tight end Jack Stoll and Wan’Dale Robinson have more career catches than Warner. Other walk-on receivers who have been in the system for several years include Christian Banker, Bennett Folkers, Wyatt Liewer and Ty Chaffin.

Three more positions — offensive line, linebacker and special teams — will be spots to watch, as well. Especially if Nebraska’s depth is taxed by positive tests.

» One former walk-on — Omaha Skutt graduate Trent Hixson — is already a starter on the offensive line while junior-to-be Hunter Miller is in in the mix as an interior lineman. Two more walk-ons, Nouredin Nouili and Miller, were scholarship players, respectively, at Colorado State and Iowa before walking on at NU. Nouili, offensive line coach Greg Austin said, is one to watch because of his experience starting on CSU’s interior line.

“Don’t sleep on Nouri,” Austin said.