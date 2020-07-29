Husker sophomore Shay Schanaman enjoying 'almost unhittable' summer as he preps for pitching change

FREMONT — Shay Schanaman straddled a bleacher and sat up straight. Even behind a pair of sunglasses, his eyes lit up as the conversation shifted to his new favorite subject.
There was a time not long ago when pitching came as almost an afterthought to the Nebraska sophomore. His mission was to be a middle-of-the-lineup shortstop, which he accomplished with great aplomb during an all-state prep career at Grand Island.
That goal was important enough that it almost swayed Schanaman away from Nebraska as a recruit. His other finalists — Purdue and Kansas — saw him mostly as an infielder. Going to Lincoln as a two-way player was riskier for someone who felt most comfortable holding a bat.
“I told myself if I was a P.O. (pitcher only) I was going to leave and go play infield somewhere,” Schanaman said.
That’s no longer the plan for the 6-foot, 195-pound right-hander. For the first time since high school, he’s starting games on the mound this summer with the Hastings Sodbusters of the Expedition League. It has become his single, consuming focus.
Schanaman’s hitting career, meanwhile, is effectively over. And as odd as it still sounds to him, he’s more than fine with it.
The 20-year-old’s transition from reliever to starter was already going to be a major storyline of Nebraska’s 2021 campaign as it reconfigures a weekend rotation. Even more so now as he continues to obliterate summer competition with 42 strikeouts and a 1.09 earned-run average through 24⅔ innings. His best outing was a 10-strikeout no-hitter July 19 against Western Nebraska.
Now the all-around athlete considers himself a full-on pitching convert. He craves researching the process through video and analytics. He’s itching to get back to Lincoln and dive into numbers provided by technology like HitTrax and Rapsodo, which tracks spin rate on offerings. Unlike his high-school days, he loves games at spacious Duncan Field in Hastings, where dimensions include 370 feet down the left-field line and 408 to center.
“I’m just submerged into the world of pitching right now,” Schanaman said. “There’s so much to learn. There’s a million different things I can fix or key in on.”
That’s why starting games this summer makes so much sense to Schanaman and Nebraska coaches. He’s developing a two-seam fastball and changeup to go along with his wipeout slider. His velocity is up — touching 96 mph — and staying up in part because he has more time to stretch and prepare before games. No more fire drills where he has 10 pitches and a couple minutes to get loose.
Sodbusters coach JM Kelly, who is also an associate scout for the Houston Astros, saw enough to immediately tell the organization’s area scout about his summer ace.
“I think he’s going to be very projectable,” Kelly said. “He’s only going to get better. When I come across guys, I recommend them. And he’s probably one of the better guys I’ve ever recommended to our area guy.”
Schanaman got his coach in a bit of hot water during his recent no-hitter. Despite the league’s pitch limit of 105 at the time, Kelly let his starter finish out the 113-pitch masterpiece. Pressure from Schanaman — as well as vocal fans and players from both dugouts — kept the coach from turning to his bullpen with a 7-0 lead in the ninth.
The consequence? A $100 fine.
“I’m basically telling the league to screw off,” Kelly said. “You can print that, I don’t care.”
The man who caught Schanaman’s no-no, Griffin Everitt, also called the pitches and will be joining his battery mate in Lincoln this fall. Everitt laughed that the decisions became easier the longer the game went against a team that had already seen Schanaman in two previous starts.
Slider. Slider. Slider.
Everitt — a Lincoln Southwest grad who played at Kansas City Kansas Community College last year — considers the pitch one of the best he’s ever seen.
“It comes out of his hand and looks like it’s going to be a fastball,” Everitt said. “The first time he threw it to me in the bullpen, I thought he crossed me up. I thought he was throwing me a fastball. Then it just has a late, hard break. Almost unhittable, I think.”
Schanaman’s ascension began after a rough start to the spring when he lost the Nebraska closer job. He absorbed losses against Baylor and San Diego and allowed eight earned runs in his first three appearances across 2⅔ innings. He called baseball “humbling” at the time while NU coaches vowed to continue giving him opportunities. He was too smart and too talented for such results to continue, they said.
Indeed, Schanaman made some mechanical tweaks and posted three scoreless appearances over 7⅔ frames to end the abbreviated season. His final outing was a career-long five innings in relief against Northern Colorado when he struck out six and allowed one baserunner.
“He’s a competitor,” NU coach Will Bolt said after that game. “He’s a guy that is kind of a position player at heart that happens to have a good arm and is a pitcher. So it does say a lot about him. … We’ve expressed our confidence in him. Just keep giving him the ball, and he’s answered the bell.”
Schanaman, who owns 25 career appearances with three saves and a 4.36 ERA as a Husker, is the latest in a line of recent NU closers to shift to a starting role. The previous three to make the move — Chad Luensmann (closer in 2016-17), Luis Alvarado (2017) and Colby Gomes (2019) — all thrived as relievers but struggled as weekend options. The team’s 2018 stopper, Jake Hohensee, performed better there than as a starter the previous season.
Opportunity is why Schanaman is making the move now. At least one Nebraska weekend job is open after Gareth Stroh transferred, and the team added a variety of quality bullpen options as well. When Bolt and his staff arrived last summer, they promised Schanaman he would get a look at infield. But the standout finally released that ambition, he said, when he landed a spot this summer with the Bourne Braves in the prestigious Cape Code League (it subsequently canceled its season).
He might not be a two-way player anymore, but Schanaman is open to improving any way he can as a P.O. Physically, he’s never felt better and his velocity is lasting late into games. He’s building confidence with each start, realizing the importance of throwing strike one and hitting his targets.
He might also be laying a foundation to become the kind of weekend pitcher that can impact Nebraska’s fortunes next spring and beyond.
“It was definitely a sacrifice and I know my parents wanted to see me hit and everything,” Schanaman said. “But at the end of the day, I guess it worked out.”
