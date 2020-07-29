Husker sophomore Shay Schanaman enjoying 'almost unhittable' summer as he preps for pitching change

Schanaman got his coach in a bit of hot water during his recent no-hitter. Despite the league’s pitch limit of 105 at the time, Kelly let his starter finish out the 113-pitch masterpiece. Pressure from Schanaman — as well as vocal fans and players from both dugouts — kept the coach from turning to his bullpen with a 7-0 lead in the ninth.

The consequence? A $100 fine.

“I’m basically telling the league to screw off,” Kelly said. “You can print that, I don’t care.”

The man who caught Schanaman’s no-no, Griffin Everitt, also called the pitches and will be joining his battery mate in Lincoln this fall. Everitt laughed that the decisions became easier the longer the game went against a team that had already seen Schanaman in two previous starts.

Slider. Slider. Slider.

Everitt — a Lincoln Southwest grad who played at Kansas City Kansas Community College last year — considers the pitch one of the best he’s ever seen.

“It comes out of his hand and looks like it’s going to be a fastball,” Everitt said. “The first time he threw it to me in the bullpen, I thought he crossed me up. I thought he was throwing me a fastball. Then it just has a late, hard break. Almost unhittable, I think.”