Kate Cain has emerged from whirlwind year as leader for Husker women's basketball

LINCOLN — Consider the last calendar year for Kate Cain.
The Nebraska women’s basketball center learned how to ride a bike in preparation for NU’s trip to Europe last summer, she shrugged off sophomore struggles to break the school’s career and single-season record for blocks, watched the Huskers’ postseason hopes dashed by the coronavirus, which she then contracted — along with the rest of her family, upon returning home to Middletown, New York — before completing her bachelor’s degree this summer in just three years.
That whirlwind puts the 21-year-old — NU’s only senior — in position to impart a few life lessons.
And as the Huskers returned to practice in mid-July, Cain was what coach Amy Williams calls a “captain intern,” as the staff tries to determine who will be designated leaders for the upcoming year.
“She’s made a huge investment to learn about leadership,” Williams said of Cain, who averaged 9.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.36 blocks per game. “There’s a lot of new players this summer, and Kate is just a master of finding ways to connect to those new kids outside of basketball, off the court. Even after one of early practices, one of her teammates, who’s been with her for awhile, was just pumping her up. The way she was demanding the basketball, there’s a presence about her. Her teammates are seeing it.”
And Cain is feeling it. She’s ready, in her measured way, to say the quiet part out loud about Nebraska’s last two seasons, when a 31-29 overall record didn’t match the talent, depth and versatility on the roster.
The team’s chemistry was off. Players didn’t mesh as they had in 2017-2018 — when the Huskers qualified for the NCAA Tournament and Williams won Big Ten Coach of the Year — and they didn’t mesh like Cain already sees this new team, full of transfers, already bonding.
“We genuinely all really like each other and we have a lot of people who want to play for the team as opposed to what’s best for them,” Cain said. “We’ve had in the past people who were primarily focused on their playing time, what they were doing. Now we have a group that genuinely just wants to win and is willing to do what we need to do — and doing the right things — to make sure we get there.
“Once a team starts to separate a little bit with chemistry, there can be some issues. It wasn’t the craziest, biggest ordeal — people weren’t out to get each other or completely selfish — but I do think there were inklings of that in certain individuals and our team right now, I don’t get the sense it’s going to be like that. Everybody’s buying into each other, especially all of these new girls coming from other programs."
It’s early, of course, Cain said. A game hasn’t been played yet, and NU needs the NCAA to approve two immediate eligibility waivers, for guard Nailah Dillard and forward Bella Cravens, in order to have the depth it wants. But there’s a hunger and happiness emanating from the team’s four new transfers — Cravens, Dillard, MiCole Cayton and Ashley Scoggin — that Cain and Williams like.
That quartet, in effect, replaces outgoing sophomores Leigha Brown, Ashtyn Veerberk and Kayla Mershon, who combined for 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season and transferred to Michigan, Dordt and Minnesota, respectively, in the offseason.
NU expected attrition after last season, and Veerbeek’s transfer, to a NAIA school in her hometown, is rooted in a desire to return home. Brown, the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, was a surprise transfer, and her quick announcement for Michigan — rooted as it may have been in playing closer to her Indiana home — nevertheless raised eyebrows. Their departures, coupled with the graduation of seniors Hannah Whitish, Nicea Eliely, Grace Mitchell and Kristian Hudson, left Nebraska women’s basketball with short- and long-term questions.
Williams and her staff rebounded quickly, putting together a strong 2021 recruiting class that includes three top 100 recruits, according to various recruiting services. NU also added the transfers with an eye on improving the Huskers’ overall athleticism, defense and rebounding. Cayton and Scoggin, veterans of multiple knee surgeries, are backcourt players. Dillard, Williams said, “pushes into another gear” on defense.
And then there’s Cravens, who averaged 10.4 and 8.5 rebounds last season for Eastern Washington. NU reached her first after she announced on Instagram she was transferring and stayed at the front of the line for her transfer. Cain said Cravens’ speed and quickness is evident in shooter closeout drills, where she gets blocks and deflections. Williams sees Cravens as a big piece for Nebraska’s overall rebounding effort.
“Bella has been incredibly impressive,” Williams said. “She’s real bouncy — very, very active. We knew she wasn’t the leading rebounder in the Big Sky Conference by accident but just watching how springy she is has been really fun to see.”
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
If Cravens’ waiver is approved, she’d join Cain, Australian sophomore-to-be Isabelle Bourne — who had taken over some of Mershon’s minutes — and freshman Annika Stewart in a deeper frontcourt than Nebraska may have expected, even as Cain’s conditioning improved last year and she spent more minutes on the floor.
Cain will start her multi-year pursuit of a MBA from Nebraska this fall. The courses are all online anyway, so NU’s adjustments for the coronavirus pandemic won’t affect her. She wants her senior season to be as normal as possible — for now, that includes a road game at Manhattan, where her dad is the school’s all-time leading scorer — while knowing change is possible, even likely.
“We talk about it as a team: It’s just been a summer of adapting to what’s going on,” Cain said. “Right when you’re in the flow, something happens or changes or a new rule gets put in. I’m hoping for the best.”
So much is already behind her. Self-doubt. The virus. The work toward her first degree.
Long one of the team’s best players and brightest minds, Cain has come to trust her skills and herself, Williams said.
“There’s a different air about her,” Williams said. “There were times when things weren’t quite going Kate’s way, and she’d pull within herself. I’ve watched her grow out of that and step into a leadership role.”
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!