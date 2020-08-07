Kate Cain has emerged from whirlwind year as leader for Husker women's basketball

And Cain is feeling it. She’s ready, in her measured way, to say the quiet part out loud about Nebraska’s last two seasons, when a 31-29 overall record didn’t match the talent, depth and versatility on the roster.

The team’s chemistry was off. Players didn’t mesh as they had in 2017-2018 — when the Huskers qualified for the NCAA Tournament and Williams won Big Ten Coach of the Year — and they didn’t mesh like Cain already sees this new team, full of transfers, already bonding.

“We genuinely all really like each other and we have a lot of people who want to play for the team as opposed to what’s best for them,” Cain said. “We’ve had in the past people who were primarily focused on their playing time, what they were doing. Now we have a group that genuinely just wants to win and is willing to do what we need to do — and doing the right things — to make sure we get there.

“Once a team starts to separate a little bit with chemistry, there can be some issues. It wasn’t the craziest, biggest ordeal — people weren’t out to get each other or completely selfish — but I do think there were inklings of that in certain individuals and our team right now, I don’t get the sense it’s going to be like that. Everybody’s buying into each other, especially all of these new girls coming from other programs."