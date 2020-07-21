McKewon: Huskers' recruiting inroads to Georgia pay off again with Malik Williams

Myles Farmer: 67th

Quinton Newsome: 70th

Dedrick Mills: 71st (in 2016)

2018

Caleb Tannor: 37th

Katerian Legrone: 110th

2. Nebraska puts a stake in the ground at a loaded high school program: Located in northeast Georgia, roughly 40 miles from Atlanta and Athens, Buford generally sends at least five — and sometimes double-digit — players to major college football each cycle. In addition to the two future Huskers in the 2021 class, Buford has players headed Florida Atlantic, Central Florida and Army. In the 2019 class, Buford sent eight players to Power Five programs.

NU has already offered several Buford players in the 2022 class, many of whom are defensive backs. Names to watch a year from now include Ryland Gandy, Malik Spencer, Isaiah Bond and Jake Pope.