McKewon: Nadab Joseph, another Husker juco recruit, will be hungry to prove himself

Joseph’s recruiting ranking says he should play a lot in 2020. But, unlike Omar Manning at wide receiver, Joseph joins a position with senior leadership and experience.

2. No Power Five team loves the jucos more than Nebraska right now. The Huskers signed six in the 2020 class, including the second- and third-ranked juco prospects in Manning and Joseph. Five play defense and will help the Huskers bridge the gap between the last of the Mike Riley-era recruits (Damion Daniels, Ben Stille, Deontre Thomas, Collin Miller, JoJo Domann, Dismuke, Bootle) and the youngsters recruited by Frost. The Huskers' new philosophy of roster management is aggressive and rigorous, with an eye toward quality depth.

NU also signed six jucos in 2018, including Will Jackson — who left the program after a month. Among those six, Will Honas has been the biggest contributor, with three (Jackson, Greg Bell and Jaron Woodyard) making a minimal impact. In 2019, Nebraska signed two — Dedrick Mills and Keem Green — with Mills being a big success.

With these six in 2020, Nebraska will have signed 14 juco prospects in three years.