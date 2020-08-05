McKewon: Tough early slate could give Huskers a September to remember

The Big Ten released its 10-game schedule Wednesday morning. Takes on Nebraska’s slate and the rest of the league's plans:
» The season starts “on time” in September, but that opener against Rutgers seems like the most uncertain game on Nebraska’s schedule. The Scarlet Knights are currently in a team-wide quarantine after a coronavirus outbreak, and since Rutgers won’t be pulling out of the status through this week, it’ll be hard-pressed to get ready for Sept. 5. Because NU and RU do not have the same bye dates — unless you the Saturday after Thanksgiving — it will be hard to reschedule that game. Which teams do have the same bye date as Nebraska? No teams from the East.
» Two COVID-19 tests per week at a minimum for football players, handled by a third-party lab, would seem to be pretty preventative. That kind of regimen likely captures almost all potential positives. If the tests get rapid results, the contact tracing from the positives are easier to achieve. Medical professionals will tell you contact tracing is important, and tracing is invariably much easier the faster the results return.
» A September to remember. After the opener against Rutgers, Nebraska goes into the meat of its Big Ten West schedule with Illinois, Wisconsin and at Iowa. Playing the Badgers and Hawkeyes at the beginning of the season, when NU is fresh, healthy and full of depth, likely plays to the Huskers’ advantage. Iowa, in particular, will be breaking in a new quarterback.
» NU is almost certainly playing Ohio State (presuming games get played). The Huskers get OSU after the Buckeyes’ bye week, on Oct. 10. Tough draw for the Huskers, especially as it is the sixth game out of six straight.
» Minnesota’s boat immediately hits rocky waters. The Gophers get a gift in their season opener — presuming Michigan State actually is ready for its season — before plunging into a run of Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska. If Minnesota — which lost its best player, Rashod Bateman, to the 2021 NFL draft Tuesday — gets through its tough part of the schedule, the back part of it is much easier.
» A quiet Husker November. Just two games — at Purdue, vs. Michigan State — before the end of the regular season. NU has three open dates in the last seven weeks, so it should be in good shape for two games that may factor in whether Nebraska has a winning season in 2020.
» What’s a reasonable expectation? That Nebraska gets eight or so games in — maybe that’s too optimistic — and wins half. The middle six games are tough. Really tough. The front end (at Rutgers, Illinois) and back end (at Purdue, Michigan State) could be a 4-0 run. The question becomes: Can NU get the front end and back end games in? Can any team? If so — if all 10 games are played — a 6-4 or even 7-3 record is not out of the question. NU could go 5-5 or 4-6, too.
» Remember: NU is ready for this. The Huskers have been preparing quietly for the season. They’ve kept their heads down, had no outbreaks and wasted little time. The Huskers want to play a season, are ready to play a season, and will be prepared to roll out to Rutgers on Sept. 5.
» If the Big Ten can pull this off, it’ll beat other leagues out of the gates with conference games and have a nice TV viewership as a result. The Huskers play Wisconsin before the SEC and Pac-12 even begin their seasons.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
