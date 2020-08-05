McKewon: Tough early slate could give Huskers a September to remember

Thanks for subscribing to the Omaha World-Herald and supporting local journalism. As a subscriber, you have exclusive access to articles that carry the Subscriber Plus logo (left).

The Big Ten released its 10-game schedule Wednesday morning. Takes on Nebraska’s slate and the rest of the league's plans:

» The season starts “on time” in September, but that opener against Rutgers seems like the most uncertain game on Nebraska’s schedule. The Scarlet Knights are currently in a team-wide quarantine after a coronavirus outbreak, and since Rutgers won’t be pulling out of the status through this week, it’ll be hard-pressed to get ready for Sept. 5. Because NU and RU do not have the same bye dates — unless you the Saturday after Thanksgiving — it will be hard to reschedule that game. Which teams do have the same bye date as Nebraska? No teams from the East.

» Two COVID-19 tests per week at a minimum for football players, handled by a third-party lab, would seem to be pretty preventative. That kind of regimen likely captures almost all potential positives. If the tests get rapid results, the contact tracing from the positives are easier to achieve. Medical professionals will tell you contact tracing is important, and tracing is invariably much easier the faster the results return.