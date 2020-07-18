McKewon: Which position will Marques Buford play? That's a good question to have

Thanks for subscribing to the Omaha World-Herald and supporting local journalism. As a subscriber, you have exclusive access to articles that carry the Subscriber Plus logo (left).

Nebraska received a commitment Saturday from St. Thomas More Prep School athlete Marques Buford. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot, 190-pounder:

1. Power-program graduate who could play multiple positions. Buford played at Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hill, Texas, where he starred as a two-way athlete at receiver and defensive back. As a senior, he had 670 all-purpose yards, 40 tackles and three interceptions. He could play receiver or defensive back in college — he looks most natural at safety — providing the Huskers some flexibility based on which position suits him best and where NU has its greatest need. Buford’s highlight tape shows a player with great ball skills — both in how he tracks a pass and brings it in — and a nice comfort playing off-man and zone coverage. Not every corner is built to read, react and break on a ball. Buford does that well.