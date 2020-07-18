You are the owner of this article.
McKewon: Which position will Marques Buford play? That's a good question to have
COMMENTARY

McKewon: Which position will Marques Buford play? That's a good question to have

Nebraska received a commitment Saturday from St. Thomas More Prep School athlete Marques Buford. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot, 190-pounder:

1. Power-program graduate who could play multiple positions. Buford played at Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hill, Texas, where he starred as a two-way athlete at receiver and defensive back. As a senior, he had 670 all-purpose yards, 40 tackles and three interceptions. He could play receiver or defensive back in college — he looks most natural at safety — providing the Huskers some flexibility based on which position suits him best and where NU has its greatest need. Buford’s highlight tape shows a player with great ball skills — both in how he tracks a pass and brings it in — and a nice comfort playing off-man and zone coverage. Not every corner is built to read, react and break on a ball. Buford does that well.

2. Even impromptu, very unofficial visits can work. Buford spent a July weekend in Lincoln hanging out with current Huskers like Cam Taylor-Britt. He wasn't hosted by coaches, meaning it was different from an official or unofficial visit. The NCAA isn’t allowing in-person contact with coaches right now, but a combination of an athlete’s own self-guided tour, coupled with the Zoom visits coaches are allowed to make, helped the Huskers present themselves well to Buford. He's like current NU receiver Alante Brown — who also went to St. Thomas More — and will be one of the top players on the prep school circuit.

3. Watch the younger brother. Mario Buford is a 2024 defensive back prospect already attracting attention from schools, and he'll likely be a top-100 recruit when the time comes. Nebraska’s ability to get his older brother is perhaps one of the best recruiting tools possible.

